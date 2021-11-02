Keke Palmer Teams up With Old Navy to Celebrate the Holidays With Cozy, Culturally Inclusive Styles

E!: What do you love about shopping at Old Navy?

KP: It's the colors and the patterns for me and also the very, very good pricing, and I gotta be honest with that you. They always have some really good deals, very affordable, which I think is always the thing and then especially in these times that we're in right now. We want to be able to have good quality things that aren't going to break our pockets.

E!: Why did you team up with Old Navy for the ALL-IDAYS campaign?

KP: I think it's a very American brand in all the ways that I feel like I represent. It's inclusive, celebrating all the different cultures and denominations like. To me, that's what I feel when I think of being an American. I feel like Old Navy has always been a good representation of that and this year is no different when it comes to the holidays. We're celebrating all people in all traditions.

This campaign is is very much in line with who Old Navy has always been though. I was even just looking at an Old Navy commercial from 2003 with Lil' Kim. Old Navy has been doing this, trying to let everybody know 'everyone is welcome here,' and that's important.

A really cool fun fact off-camera is that everybody who's been in charge is a woman, literally the director, all the people that work for the agency, the clients, everybody. So, that's really nice. If you think about it, this is a big company. This is a big deal. To see women in these positions, it's definitely representative of the evolution that is happening and we're continuing to try to grow forward as a society.

E!: Which pair of jammies is your personal favorite?

KP: I have two. One is the rainbow colored complete onesie. The other one is a two-piece red and green one that I have.