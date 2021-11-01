Why Kristen Stewart Found Princess Diana's Maternal Instincts "Animalistic" During Spencer

Watch : Kristen Stewart Talks "Spencer," Oscars and... Motherhood?

Kristen Stewart has played a mother before (umm, hi Renesmee!), but something about portraying Princess Diana's fierce love for her two sons felt different.

The Spencer star exclusively discussed the moving experience playing the late royal during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Nov. 1. "Watching her with her kids is the most transcendentally animalistic experience you can have watching Diana," Stewart gushed. "You just go, 'Wow.' She knows exactly who she is in those moments."

And, while Stewart might not be able to relate to parenthood just yet, she did tease that "in the moment" she was tempted to start a family of her own.

"And then I got home and was like, 'That's currently unrealistic,'" Stewart quipped of her young co-stars. "Yeah, I love those kids. They made it so easy for me. I'm the youngest in my family. I've never had to like babysit or do anything like that."