Eugene Levy Has a New Gig and You’re Guaranteed to Love This Journey For Him

The Schitt’s Creek star will host The Reluctant Traveler. Eugene Levy will take fans on the road to explore hotels and people around the world—and maybe even the next Rosebud Motel.

Eugene Levy is checking out of the Rosebud Motel and heading on the road for his next adventure.

On Monday, Nov. 1, Variety dropped the news that the Schitt's Creek star is set to host and produce a new travel series for Apple TV+ called The Reluctant Traveler. The show will take fans on unique travel journeys with Eugene as he makes his way across the world to visit extraordinary hotels that are a far cry from the one his character Johnny Rose ran with his family for the Pop TV comedy.

The Emmy winner, who will also executive produce the show, will pack his suitcase and passport to take fans on wild adventures as he films at different lodgings. He will check in to rooms and check out local people to learn more about their culture along the way.

Just don't call this a retirement trip for the legendary funny man. According to the Variety article, Eugene has agreed to get out of his comfort zone and expand his horizons while traveling. He has high hopes that what he will witness will help create the next chapter in his life.

He isn't the only one in the Levy family with a new show. HBO Max just announced on Nov. 1 that Schitt's Creek co-creator and Eugene's son Dan Levy is also working on a cooking competition called The Big Brunch. The David Rose actor will host the series, which features chefs redefining the weekend meal in attempt to win a grand prize.

