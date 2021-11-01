Eugene Levy Has a New Gig and You’re Guaranteed to Love This Journey For Him

Watch : Dan & Eugene Levy's Theory on Finally Getting Emmys Love

Eugene Levy is checking out of the Rosebud Motel and heading on the road for his next adventure.

On Monday, Nov. 1, Variety dropped the news that the Schitt's Creek star is set to host and produce a new travel series for Apple TV+ called The Reluctant Traveler. The show will take fans on unique travel journeys with Eugene as he makes his way across the world to visit extraordinary hotels that are a far cry from the one his character Johnny Rose ran with his family for the Pop TV comedy.

The Emmy winner, who will also executive produce the show, will pack his suitcase and passport to take fans on wild adventures as he films at different lodgings. He will check in to rooms and check out local people to learn more about their culture along the way.