Tom Felton's Harry Potter Costume Is a Win for Gryffindor

Grab your quidditch brooms and butterbeer, because this costume is about to make all of your Harry Potter dreams come true.
Every Halloween, there are people that celebrate the right way—in Harry Potter-themed costumes, of course—and then there are muggles. This year, Tom Felton joined in on the fun, but we're pretty sure Draco Malfoy would not be too pleased with his costume choice.
Felton posted to Instagram on Nov. 1 showing off his Harry Potter costume to his nearly 11 million followers with the caption, "wtf dad?" In true Gryffindor fashion, he showed bravery and courage by abandoning his Slytherin house for the scary holiday.
From the glasses to the scar, Felton pulled off a pretty spot-on Harry Potter impression. Although he's missing Hedwig, his adorable dog Willow wore a Gryffindor scarf, so we'll take it.
Felton's costume comes at a perfect time as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film's release, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Felton starred in the Harry Potter film series, alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, from 2001 to 2011.
Harry Potter fans shouldn't fret though, as Felton has made it clear that his true alliance lies with Slytherin. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the film, Felton shared a video on Twitter of him taking the Sorting Hat challenge on the Wizarding World website on Oct. 7. "I am Draco Malfoy in a muggle disguise," he said.
Yet as the video goes on, he is not too thrilled with the results. "I'm a Gryffindor," he says as he pretends to sob uncontrollably. In dismay, Felton calls on his friend Tom Fletcher to take the quiz and "bring some pride back to Slytherin house."
"Please take the test and be Slytherin, at least for one of us," pleads Felton. "Otherwise this is going to do us a whole world of harm."
Has Felton finally come to terms with his true Gryffindor identity?
Regardless of the answer, we're going to be spending the rest of the day eating chocolate frogs and binge-watching the Harry Potter series.