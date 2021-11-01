Can’t Miss Under $50 Deals From Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 List

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Nothing marks the start of holiday shopping like the release of Oprah's Favorite Things list (via Oprah Daily). It's officially time to start holiday shopping. We always look forward to seeing Oprah Winfrey's top gift picks every single year. The icon has shared her must-have presents in all categories including food, beauty, fashion, and books. Specifically, the $50 and under gifts caught our eye, especially for anyone who has a lot of people to shop for this year. Oh, and did we mention that you can shop Oprah's picks at Amazon!? It doesn't get more convenient than that.
Keep on scrolling to see all of the picks $50 and less and to find out why Oprah chose these items. We even put them in price order to make shopping even easier for you.
Honest Baby Clothing Organic Cotton Pajamas for the Family
"With their new addition, I know what I'll be getting Gayle [King]'s daughter, Kirby, and her family for Christmas. Brought to you by Jessica Alba's Honest Company, these organic cotton unisex pajamas come in iterations for everyone from Baby to Mama and Papa Bear (and pets!). Can't you just picture the Christmas morning photo op?"
These pajamas are also available in four other prints with sizes for babies, toddlers, kids, men, and women.
The Crayon Case Note Pad Mini Eyeshadow Palette
"Have someone young and fun on your list? These cute travel-size eyeshadow palettes may be just the thing. They look like little notebooks, and inside lies an adventurous assortment of hues to play with—all for just $12."
These eyeshadow palettes are available in seven other colors.
Galison Faith Ringgold The Sunflower Quilting Bee at Arles Puzzle, 1000 Pieces
Oprah said, "This 1,000-piece puzzle depicts African American artist Faith Ringgold's painting of powerful women like Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman, and Rosa Parks holding a sunflower quilt. I‘m proud to say I own the original!"
What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing by Oprah Winfrey & Bruce D. Perry
"Through conversations with Dr. Bruce Perry, my eyes were opened to the fact that although I experienced abuse and trauma as a child, my brain found ways to adapt. I believe this is where hope lives for all of us—in the unique adaptability of our miraculous brains. That's why Dr. Perry and I co-wrote What Happened to You? We hope its readers will find the tools to build a renewed sense of self-worth and ultimately recalibrate their responses to circumstances, situations, and relationships," Oprah explained.
Compendium Life Notes: A Letter-Writing Kit Written by You for Your Child
"These kits allow parents or grandparents to note hopes and dreams for children. Inside each box are 20 themed notes on topics from love to friendship and family, complete with helpful writing prompts. The elegant box is also a pretty place to keep them together until you're ready to pass them on," Oprah said.
Little People, Big Dreams Book Sets by Maria Isabel Sanchez Vegara & Lisbeth Kaiser
Oprah shared, "It's never too early to introduce youngsters to inspiring people who have changed the world. These themed sets come with three board books highlighting the lives of visionaries such as Jane Goodall, Prince, Martin Luther King Jr., and my teacher and friend Maya Angelou."
All of Us Crayons' The Rounds Skin Tone Crayons
"Is there anything better than a fresh box of crayons? These are extra special because they were created with inclusivity in mind. When Sabine Joseph's daughter asked her to draw a picture of her grandmother, Joseph couldn't find a crayon that matched her beautiful brown skin. So she created these eight to represent the beauty of all skin tones. Now, that's the kind of initiative I can get behind," Oprah said.
Philips One Rechargeable Toothbrush by Sonicare
"Sometimes something practical is the perfect present. I've long been a Sonicare user, and I'm excited about this travel-friendly version, complete with a sleek case. The rechargeable smart brush uses micro-vibrations to ensure a complete clean, and it has a two-minute timer, so brushing isn't cut short. Your loved one's dentist will thank you," Oprah shared.
This toothbrush also comes in six other colors
Head Lightz Beanie with Light
"Perfect for walking the dog, running, hiking, or even in a power outage, this fun-looking beanie with rechargeable LED light makes nighttime forays a whole lot brighter," Oprah explained.
Choose between 12 patterns and colors, including tie-dye.
Oprah’s The Life You Want Planner
Oprah promised, "This will change your life—even if you just do half of it. Part weekly planner, part intention journal, this beautiful book created by the Oprah Daily team will inspire you to make self-reflection and setting intentions a daily practice—and help you answer the ultimate question, 'How do I become more of me?"
Peepers Showbiz and Stardust Readers
"As you may know, I treat glasses as a fun accessory, and both Gayle and I went gaga for these readers. The shapes are just fantastic, and they're far from frumpy. It's hard to pick a favorite, but the blue pair may be the winner," Oprah said.
32 Degrees Women’s Lightweight Recycled Poly-Fill Packable Vests
"Perfect for layering on those chilly but not freezing-cold days (and for coverage of the tush), this water-repellent vest, complete with detachable hood, comes in a range of wonderful colors. Insulated with non-bulky recycled polyester, it can be condensed in a packable pouch for travel," Oprah said.
This vest comes in seven other colors.
Wilder Mustard Quartet
"Plain mustard? No thanks. This quartet—including truffle, horseradish, dijonish, and jalapeño mustard—is sure to add a punch of flavor to anything you spread it on. We are a hot sauce and mustard household, and Stedman [Graham] has given these his stamp of approval," Oprah explained.
Cozy Earth Lounge Socks- 3 Pairs
Oprah insisted, "Your loved one will be thanking you all winter long. These cushy knit socks for lounging or every day come in trios of terrific colors and not only make you feel like you're walking on clouds, but also use temperature-regulating technology to keep feet from overheating,"
There are five three-pair sets to choose from with different colors in each.
Sonoma Lavender Microwaveable Aromatherapy Stuffed Animals, Freddy The Frog, Eucalyptus Scented
"Each of these scented stuffed animals has a removable pouch filled with either lavender (harvested from a farm in Sonoma Valley) or eucalyptus. Pop the pouch in the microwave for a few seconds, place it into the stuffed animal, and—voilà!—a soothing snuggle buddy that's great for the young and not-so-young," she shared.
Mindful and Co Kids' ABCs of Mindfulness and Affirmation Coloring Pencils Bundle
Oprah explained, "I believe mindfulness is something every kid can benefit from, which is why I love this coloring book. Each letter of the alphabet is paired with a poem meant to introduce young brains to the concept. It also comes with colored pencils with affirmations like 'I am enough' and 'I deserve to be happy' etched onto them. Can't go wrong with strong messages like that!"
Miles and Milan's Big Smile Three-Piece Bodysuit Set
Oprah revealed "Gayle's favorite daughter, Kirby, is a fan of this line for baby Luca. Shennel Fuller started it after searching for baby clothes that matched her minimalistic yet fashion-forward aesthetic and coming up empty. The palette of gray, black, and white incorporates playful touches— like the signature smiley on these onesies."
Corkcicle Commuter Cup, 9 oz
"Help your loved one caffeinate on their commute with Corkcicle's new insulated cup with a spill-proof lid and an interior coated in ceramic, so morning joe tastes top-notch. It will keep coffee hot for five hours or chilled for 18 hours," Oprah said.
This cup also comes in gold, black, white, and other colors/patterns.
JLANI Jewels Diana, Bardot, and Tia Earrings
Oprah said, "You'll often find me hooping it up. These 14-karat gold-plated hoop earrings made with sustainable materials bring a fresh spin to the traditional shape—yet they remain timeless."
Evolg Marsh Gloves
The pop culture icon shared, "Shirts. Sweaters. Pj's. I'm big on striped anything. Besides being adorable, these gloves are made using a high-tech weaving process that gives them precise touch-screen capability, so you're not poking at your phone for a response. And they're unisex."
Voyage et Cie Sel De Bain Botanical Bath Salts
Oprah remarked, "I've gotten some of my best ideas during a good soak. Speaking of bright ideas, this brand decided to combine Epsom, Dead Sea, and Himalayan salts for one transportive blend. And look at the bottles—so elegant!"
Heaton Pecans Three-Way Assorted Gift Tin
Oprah said, "These pecans are harvested on a farm in my home state of Mississippi. The tin includes chocolate, praline, and roasted salted pecans. And you can feel extra good about your purchase: The Heaton family, who own the farm, lost a son to addiction, so they donate all their proceeds to help others dealing with addiction issues."
PurseN The Ultra Jewelry Case With 10 Removable Pouches
"Have a friend whose birthday falls during the holidays? This hold-all is like giving her two gifts in one. With 10 clear removable pouches inside, it's meant to store jewelry whether at home or traveling, and it doubles as an evening bag," Oprah said.
This set also comes in pink, gold, black, pearl, python, red, and silver.
K.Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody
Oprah remarked, "I lost count of this vegan-leather crossbody's compartments. That's a good thing, because it means it can hold all of your essentials. And hooray for all the color options! Also, at $45, this is what I call bang for your buck."
This bag is available in 12 different colors.
Musee Women of Change Gift Set- 5 Collectable Bath Balms
Oprah shared, "Good for kids and kids at heart, these whimsically packaged paraben-and sulfate-free balms pay tribute to phenomenal women like Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Frida Kahlo. There's even a collectible magnet of the icon inside each box. I also like that the Mississippi-based company makes it a point to hire people with disabilities, those in recovery, or those who need a second chance."
Beekman 1802 Holiday Hand Cream 3-Piece Gift Set- Moisturizing & Hydrating Goat Milk Hand Lotion for Dry, Sensitive Skin
Oprah commented, "Did you know that goat milk has a similar pH to human skin? I didn't. But what I do know for sure is that hands could use extra love these days. This gentle cream, in three scents, uses goat milk from family-owned farms around the U.S."
Roots Of Fight Black History Tribute Women’s T-Shirts
Oprah revealed, These shirts were the final things I selected. They celebrate change makers in history—women like Rosa Parks and Maya Angelou, plus cultural institutions like Negro League Baseball—and look cool doing it."
Eastern Standard Provisions Gourmet Liège Belgian Waffle Gift Box
"Send the gift of brunch to loved ones who live too far to spend the holidays with. Belgian waffles are a crowd-pleaser— especially when they come with strawberries and cream topping, dark chocolate fudge, and peanut butter caramel sauce," Oprah shared.
Savannah Bee Co. Book of Honey
"How great is this packaging? I wouldn't even wrap it—just hand it over as is! And what's inside is just as good. I've long been a fan of Savannah Bee Company honey. This selection comes with six jars, including tupelo, orange blossom, and black sage, she said.
Wonderffle Stuffed Waffle Iron
"Just plain decadent. This tool lets you make stuffed Belgian waffles. Go savory with ham and cheese, or try cinnamony apples," Oprah shared.
Orijin Bees Baby Bee Dolls
The media mogul shared, "Wanting to help her daughter appreciate the beauty of her African heritage, Melissa Orijin created baby dolls that celebrate diverse features—think different skin tones and hair textures."
Mented Cosmetics Gloss for Grownups Collection
"KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson have made makeup magic with a line for all skin tones. These made-in-the-USA glosses feel modern, giving just the right amount of luster, sans stickiness," Oprah gushed.
Henry Washable Face Masks- 4 Pack
"Tailor to the stars Patrick Henry's washable face masks are made of breathable fabric and have an origami-like shape that doesn't touch your mouth—which means lipstick stays put. There's a kid version, too, and for every mask sold, one is donated," Oprah said.
Elbee Home Eight-Piece Stack 'N Store Baking Set
"The perfect space-saving gift for first-time homeowners, this nonstick baking set includes everything from a roasting pan to cake tins that all neatly nestle into a compact rectangle," Oprah said.
