Can’t Miss Under $50 Deals From Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 List

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Nothing marks the start of holiday shopping like the release of Oprah's Favorite Things list (via Oprah Daily). It's officially time to start holiday shopping. We always look forward to seeing Oprah Winfrey's top gift picks every single year. The icon has shared her must-have presents in all categories including food, beauty, fashion, and books. Specifically, the $50 and under gifts caught our eye, especially for anyone who has a lot of people to shop for this year. Oh, and did we mention that you can shop Oprah's picks at Amazon!? It doesn't get more convenient than that.

Keep on scrolling to see all of the picks $50 and less and to find out why Oprah chose these items. We even put them in price order to make shopping even easier for you.