Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's "Cordial" Halloween Outing Alongside Jennifer Garner

This Halloween run-in is guaranteed to have you on the floor.

On Oct. 31, Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Ben Affleck stepped out to celebrate the spooky holiday with their kids in Malibu, Calif.—and they weren't the only celebs trick-or-treating in the neighborhood. Jennifer Garner—who shares kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with her ex Affleck—was also in the area for the occasion. "Ben and J.Lo went to Malibu Colony where Ben always goes," a source told E! News, "and Jennifer Garner was there too."

A separate insider also noted that Affleck—who's currently filming a new movie in Texas—flew back to Los Angeles and "spent most of the weekend with his kids." Earlier in the day on Sunday, he'd visited a farmers market with Garner, who he was married to from 2005 to 2018, and their children.

Later on, the eyewitness added, Affleck went trick-or-treating with his kids and was joined by Lopez, who'd flown back to Southern California for the weekend.

"They caravanned together to Malibu Colony where Ben and his family trick-or-treat every year," the eyewitness noted. "Jennifer Garner was also there. It was a planned family occasion."