Kim Kardashian Wraps Up Halloween Weekend With a Futuristic Space Cowgirl Look

Yeehaw, but make it fashion—futuristic fashion, that is.

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has her ready for the final frontier. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Oct. 31 to debut her look, revealing an all-silver get-up and equally shiny glam.

More specifically, Kim rocked a matching cowboy hat and plunging bodysuit. While we couldn't see the entire 'fit, there were no doubt some killer shoes to top off the look. 

Talking to the camera, Kim marveled over the silver eyeliner her makeup artist Ash Holm had applied. "It looks so good!" she told her followers. 

Ash reposted the video to her own Stories, describing the costume as a "sexy platinum cowgirl." 

The Halloween fun came shortly after the 41-year-old reality star was spotted with 27-year-old SNL cast member Pete Davidson at Knott's Scary Farm on Friday, Oct. 29. There, they hung out with Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker, along with other friends. 

The Kardashian-Jenners' Best Halloween Costumes

At one point in the evening, Kim and Pete were photographed holding hands while riding one of the Halloween-themed rollercoasters.

Instagram

This sparked speculation of a romance between the two—especially since the outing took place three weeks after Kim made her SNL hosting debut, during which she and Pete shared a kiss as Princess Jasmine and Aladdin in a sketch parodying the Disney film—but a source confirmed to E! News that Pete and Kim are friends.

People, which published the photos of Pete and Kim, quoted its own source as saying, "They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time. It's just friends hanging out."

Plus, as big proponents of Halloween, the Kardashians are no strangers to Knott's Scary Farm. 

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate Halloween 2021

See how Kim, Kourtney and more of your favorite stars celebrated the spooky holiday by scrolling through the below gallery.

Instagram
Kim Kardashian

"It looks so good!" the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said of her space cowboy glam, courtesy of make-up artist Ash Holm.

Instagram
Carrie Underwood

"I'm not sure what 3 out of 4 us are supposed to be, but HAPPY HALLOWEEN!" the American Idol winner wrote online. "Be extra spooky and extra safe out there!"

Instagram
Witney Carson

"Leo as Dash ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!!" the Dancing With the Stars pro asked

Instagram
Miranda Lambert

"Happy Halloween from Charlie and Maverick. #topgun," the country singer shared while posing with her husband Brendan McLoughlin. 

Instagram
Jade Roper & Tanner Tolber

"We're off to see the Wizard! #happyhalloween," the Bachelor in Paradise stars captioned on Halloween night. 

Instagram
Maklemore

"My kids really thought they were gonna beat me at Halloween," the Grammy winner shared. "30 min later I emerged from my closet to remind them who their pops is [goat emoji]."

Instagram
Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile

"Back from the dead," the newly engaged Bachelor in Paradise stars wrote online. 

Instagram
Ariana Madix

"It's giving… Cher," the Vanderpump Rules star wrote while posing with boyfriend Tom Sandoval. 

Instagram
Andy Cohen

"We went to SPACE tonight!!!!" the Watch What Happens Live host revealed. "Also, he LOVES lollipops! #Halloween." 

Instagram
Maci Bookout

"It's-a Mario time!" the Teen Mom OG star wrote on Instagram

Instagram
Josh Altman

"Happy Halloween!!!!" the Million Dollar Listing star wrote. "We ain't clowning around when it comes to selling houses...." 

Instagram
Chris Lane

"Happy Halloween from Rip Beth and John," the country singer wrote on Instagram

Instagram
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

"I vaxed a girl and I liked it," Orlando wrote while dressed as Dr. Anthony Fauci. 

@VictoriaSmithPhoto
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

With help from Kiersten Stevens, this family Halloween costume is legendary. 

Jheyda McGarrell Jheyda.com @jheydamc
Janelle Monáe

And the award for best Grinch costume goes to this Grammy nominee! 

Instagram
Luke Bryan

"From Gladiators to our true identities…..'Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum.' Halloween part 2!" Caroline Bryan revealed on Instagram

Instagram
Kelsea Ballerini

"Flavortown USA #happyhalloween," the country singer wrote while portraying Guy Fieri. 

Instagram
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

"Feliz día de los muertos," the couple wrote on Instagram

Booby Tape
Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes & Lili Reinhart

It's a girls' night out at the star-studded Booby Tape Halloween party in West Hollywood. 

Instagram
Jana Kramer

"Super Hero's protect this house," the country singer wrote online

Instagram
Lauren Alaina

"Somebunny had to do it. Happy DOLLYween, y'all!" the country singer wrote while posing in front of decor from Glitter & Lightning.

Instagram
Lupita Nyong'o

"Halloween: #NoTimeToDIY," the award-winning actress wrote online

Booby Tape
Olivia Rodrigo & Paula Abdul

Two pop icons meet up at the Booby Tape Halloween party in West Hollywood. 

Instagram
Gleb Savchenko

"Don't make me walk when I want to fly," the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote while posing with girlfriend Elena Belle. 

Instagram
Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk

"To my ‘tish. Adam's Addam's Family," the Bachelor in Paradise stars wrote on Instagram

Instagram
Scheana Shay

"Beauty, the Beast and Chip!" the Vanderpump Rules star captioned her photo

Instagram
Chelsea Houska

Happy Halloween from the famous Teen Mom 2 family. 

Instagram
Stephanie Hollman

"Happy Halloween from Ted Laso, Coach Beard, Rebecca and Roy," the former Real Housewives of Dallas star wrote

Instagram
Christina Haack

"ET phone home," the HGTV star shared online. "Happy Halloween." 

INstagram
Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt

"This is what happens when you buy the cow," the pregnant Bachelor in Paradise star wrote

View More Photos From Stars Celebrate Halloween 2021
