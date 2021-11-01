Kim Kardashian Wraps Up Halloween Weekend With a Futuristic Space Cowgirl Look

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Spark Romance Rumors

Yeehaw, but make it fashion—futuristic fashion, that is.

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has her ready for the final frontier. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Oct. 31 to debut her look, revealing an all-silver get-up and equally shiny glam.

More specifically, Kim rocked a matching cowboy hat and plunging bodysuit. While we couldn't see the entire 'fit, there were no doubt some killer shoes to top off the look.

Talking to the camera, Kim marveled over the silver eyeliner her makeup artist Ash Holm had applied. "It looks so good!" she told her followers.

Ash reposted the video to her own Stories, describing the costume as a "sexy platinum cowgirl."

The Halloween fun came shortly after the 41-year-old reality star was spotted with 27-year-old SNL cast member Pete Davidson at Knott's Scary Farm on Friday, Oct. 29. There, they hung out with Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker, along with other friends.