Michael Jackson's Son Blanket "Bigi" Jackson Is All Grown Up in Rare Interview

Michael Jackson's son Bigi is not a little kid anymore.
Despite shying away from public life, the 19-year-old, formerly nicknamed Blanket, is back in the spotlight. The 19-year-old teenager, who goes by the name Bigi now, appeared in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Monday, Nov. 1. Throughout the conversation, Bigi toured a room filled with this dad's memorabilia, reflecting on the performer's legacy 12 years after his sudden death.
"There's a lot of really cool stuff here," Bigi, whose older siblings are Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson, said. "I think there's a lot of history in this house and studio here. And that's what he was all about and that's just kind of what each of us want to do...make things that people hopefully enjoy, but also can benefit their lives."
On Oct. 28, Prince also spoke to Good Morning Britain about what their father instilled in him and his siblings.
"When we were growing up, my father would say, ‘We could have nothing, but you look around in this room, your brother, your sister, and me, that's all you'll ever have,'" Prince, 24, said on the morning show. "And that always stuck with my siblings and I, and we have such a close relationship. Because I'm the oldest, my father would always tell me [that] I have to make sure that the group is taken care of and that I have to be the leader and lead by example.
"But, after his passing, and us being thrown into the 'real world,'" he continued, "my siblings honestly—they picked up the slack that I unfortunately left behind."
While there are some years between them, Prince said "it doesn't really feel like there's" an age hierarchy anymore as all three of them are forging their individual paths as adults. "Every moment that I get with them—any little family dinner, any little family outing," he said, "is really a special moment for me."