Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
People's Choice AwardsHalloweenShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Michael Jackson's Son Blanket "Bigi" Jackson Is All Grown Up in Rare Interview

Michael Jackson's youngest son is not a kid anymore. Nineteen year old Bigi, formerly known as Blanket, appeared in a rare TV interview more than 12 years after his dad's sudden death.

By Samantha Schnurr Nov 01, 2021 3:39 PMTags
Michael JacksonCeleb KidsPrince Jackson
Watch: Michael Jackson's Family Says He Was "Too Pure For This World"

Michael Jackson's son Bigi is not a little kid anymore. 

Despite shying away from public life, the 19-year-old, formerly nicknamed Blanket, is back in the spotlight. The 19-year-old teenager, who goes by the name Bigi now, appeared in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Monday, Nov. 1. Throughout the conversation, Bigi toured a room filled with this dad's memorabilia, reflecting on the performer's legacy 12 years after his sudden death. 

"There's a lot of really cool stuff here," Bigi, whose older siblings are Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson, said. "I think there's a lot of history in this house and studio here. And that's what he was all about and that's just kind of what each of us want to do...make things that people hopefully enjoy, but also can benefit their lives."

On Oct. 28, Prince also spoke to Good Morning Britain about what their father instilled in him and his siblings.

photos
Inside Michael Jackson's Son Blanket's New Home

"When we were growing up, my father would say, ‘We could have nothing, but you look around in this room, your brother, your sister, and me, that's all you'll ever have,'" Prince, 24, said on the morning show. "And that always stuck with my siblings and I, and we have such a close relationship. Because I'm the oldest, my father would always tell me [that] I have to make sure that the group is taken care of and that I have to be the leader and lead by example.

Getty Images, Good Morning Britain

"But, after his passing, and us being thrown into the 'real world,'" he continued, "my siblings honestly—they picked up the slack that I unfortunately left behind."

Trending Stories

1

Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Criticism of Family's Wedding Attire

2

Taylor Swift Wears Risqué Outfit at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Event

3

See Olivia Wilde All Dressed Up for Harry Styles’ Halloween Concert

While there are some years between them, Prince said "it doesn't really feel like there's" an age hierarchy anymore as all three of them are forging their individual paths as adults. "Every moment that I get with them—any little family dinner, any little family outing," he said, "is really a special moment for me."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Criticism of Family's Wedding Attire

2

Taylor Swift Wears Risqué Outfit at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Event

3

See Olivia Wilde All Dressed Up for Harry Styles’ Halloween Concert

4

See Pregnant Kylie Jenner & Travis Celebrate Halloween With Stormi

5

Kourtney and Travis Barker Channel True Romance for Halloween