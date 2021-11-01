The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Tears Up While "Venting" About Blake Moynes Breakup

Breakups aren't easy.
The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston shared how she's been feeling following her split from Blake Moynes in a post shared to Instagram on Oct. 31.
Captioning the post, "Just venting," Katie, 30, started off by thanking her followers for all their love during this time.
"Obviously a public relationship ending is a really s--tty thing to have to navigate," she said while cuddling with her cat Tommy, "but you guys have been very kind and supportive and I just wanted to say thank you for being that way to me and to Blake and just being understanding."
Katie then explained that she felt like people "hold too much weight to things that don't matter" and stressed the importance of pursuing happiness. She said sometimes couples stay in a relationship "because they put so much time and effort into it and they keep waiting for new results," hoping things will change once they get married or have kids.
"Sometimes, you don't have to wait for, like, a big thing," Katie continued. "And that's the thing: I think a lot of people are like, 'Well, what really happened? What's the big thing that happened with Katie and Blake?' And it's like, we were together for six months. Blake and I are very levelheaded and mature, and we communicate very well on our thoughts. And we just both knew, if this is how our first six months was as a couple, going forward, it was going to not be in our best interest for our happiness to stay together. And so we, you know, as mentioned, mutually decided to part our ways. But we still stay in touch. We still support each other. Nothing but love and respect, truly."
However, the split was still difficult—and the public scrutiny didn't help.
"It's a tough thing to navigate because then, of course, people question, like, the authenticity of the love in the relationship," she said. "For those people passing judgment, like, I can only hope to be so lucky as you to find your forever love on the first time, you know? But ending a relationship isn't something new, ending an engagement isn't something new, divorce is not something new. And I think Blake and I were very fortunate enough to recognize things early and, I don't know, made the best decision for us. That doesn't come with its own challenges. Like, we are still processing a lot of, like, waves of emotion."
Katie then appeared to tear up. "I don't know. It's a lot," she said. "I didn't expect to, like, do this. But yeah, I don't know. I just wanted to hop on and just say thank you to those who are still here and following whatever my newest adventure or journey is. Sorry."
And while she said she was "confident" in their decision, she acknowledged "it's just a lot of things to go through."
"At the end of the day, your happiness is what's important, you know?" she continued. "And if something is taking that away from you—and that's not even a dig at Blake, it's just a dig at what him and I were as partners—then we owe it to each other to step away and that's what we're doing."
Fans met Katie on Matt James' season of The Bachelor, and she went on to hand out the roses on season 17 of The Bachelorette. There, she met Blake, who was a late arrival and had previously appeared on Clare Crawley's and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette. They got engaged but announced their breakup about two months after the finale aired.
"It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways," Katie and Blake said in a statement on Oct. 25. "We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently. We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision."
Blake, 31, also seemingly referenced their split in a Nov. 1 Instagram post that showed him walking with his mom and dogs. Like Katie, he thanked his followers for their support.
"When times are really tough and things just aren't going the way you had hoped.. it's always the same 'gang' that gets ya back on your feet," he wrote. "Feels good to start getting back into the swing of things. But, as much as I do lean on my human / furr fam at times like this, I really do have to acknowledge you all, my new found social family for all the love, support, encouragement and even patience over the past week. Cheers to you, super grateful…for real."