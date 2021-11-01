The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Tears Up While "Venting" About Blake Moynes Breakup

Watch : "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes Break Up

Breakups aren't easy.

The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston shared how she's been feeling following her split from Blake Moynes in a post shared to Instagram on Oct. 31.

Captioning the post, "Just venting," Katie, 30, started off by thanking her followers for all their love during this time.

"Obviously a public relationship ending is a really s--tty thing to have to navigate," she said while cuddling with her cat Tommy, "but you guys have been very kind and supportive and I just wanted to say thank you for being that way to me and to Blake and just being understanding."

Katie then explained that she felt like people "hold too much weight to things that don't matter" and stressed the importance of pursuing happiness. She said sometimes couples stay in a relationship "because they put so much time and effort into it and they keep waiting for new results," hoping things will change once they get married or have kids.