2021 People's Choice Awards
Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Get Into the Halloween Spirit Amid Coronavirus Diagnosis

Despite testing positive for COVID-19, it looks like Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson did their best to celebrate Halloween in quarantine. See the mother and daughter's adorable matching costumes.

By Samantha Schnurr Nov 01, 2021 1:47 PMTags
If you thought keeping up with the Kardashians was hard—try keeping up with True Thompson's many Halloween costumes. 

On Sunday, Oct. 31, mom Khloe Kardashian took a virtual stroll down Halloween memory lane, sharing photos of her and her 3-year-old daughter's costumes over the years. While the youngster has only been celebrating Halloween since her first in 2018, judging by her many adorable—and elaborate get-ups—the toddler is already basically a pro at dressing up. As the reality star told fans on Instagram back then, "Don't judge me, I have more costumes to post lol."

Over the years, Khloe has wowed fans with her many ideas for True's costumes: She's been a pint-sized basketball player, a panda, a swan, an elephant, a skunk, a bumblebee, a lion, an Oompa Loompa and a Dalmatian to name a few. 

This year, however, it looks like the mother and daughter took a low-key approach to their Halloween costumes as they continue quarantining with coronavirus. 

"Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid," the Good American co-founder announced on Friday, Oct. 29. "I've had to cancel several commitments and I'm sorry I won't be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines."

While they stayed safe isolated, it looks like they still got into the Halloween spirit and dressed up like cats. See if you can guess which other celebrities are in costume below!

Instagram
Kim Kardashian

"It looks so good!" the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said of her space cowboy glam, courtesy of make-up artist Ash Kholm.

Instagram
Carrie Underwood

"I'm not sure what 3 out of 4 us are supposed to be, but HAPPY HALLOWEEN!" the American Idol winner wrote online. "Be extra spooky and extra safe out there!"

Instagram
Witney Carson

"Leo as Dash ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!!" the Dancing With the Stars pro asked

Instagram
Miranda Lambert

"Happy Halloween from Charlie and Maverick. #topgun," the country singer shared while posing with her husband Brendan McLoughlin. 

Instagram
Jade Roper & Tanner Tolber

"We're off to see the Wizard! #happyhalloween," the Bachelor in Paradise stars captioned on Halloween night. 

Instagram
Maklemore

"My kids really thought they were gonna beat me at Halloween," the Grammy winner shared. "30 min later I emerged from my closet to remind them who their pops is [goat emoji]."

Instagram
Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile

"Back from the dead," the newly engaged Bachelor in Paradise stars wrote online. 

Instagram
Ariana Madix

"It's giving… Cher," the Vanderpump Rules star wrote while posing with boyfriend Tom Sandoval. 

Instagram
Andy Cohen

"We went to SPACE tonight!!!!" the Watch What Happens Live host revealed. "Also, he LOVES lollipops! #Halloween." 

Instagram
Maci Bookout

"It's-a Mario time!" the Teen Mom OG star wrote on Instagram

Instagram
Josh Altman

"Happy Halloween!!!!" the Million Dollar Listing star wrote. "We ain't clowning around when it comes to selling houses...." 

Instagram
Chris Lane

"Happy Halloween from Rip Beth and John," the country singer wrote on Instagram

Instagram
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

"I vaxed a girl and I liked it," Orlando wrote while dressed as Dr. Anthony Fauci. 

@VictoriaSmithPhoto
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

With help from Kiersten Stevens, this family Halloween costume is legendary. 

Jheyda McGarrell Jheyda.com @jheydamc
Janelle Monáe

And the award for best Grinch costume goes to this Grammy nominee! 

Instagram
Luke Bryan

"From Gladiators to our true identities…..'Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum.' Halloween part 2!" Caroline Bryan revealed on Instagram

Instagram
Kelsea Ballerini

"Flavortown USA #happyhalloween," the country singer wrote while portraying Guy Fieri. 

Instagram
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

"Feliz día de los muertos," the couple wrote on Instagram

Booby Tape
Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes & Lili Reinhart

It's a girls' night out at the star-studded Booby Tape Halloween party in West Hollywood. 

Instagram
Jana Kramer

"Super Hero's protect this house," the country singer wrote online

Instagram
Lauren Alaina

"Somebunny had to do it. Happy DOLLYween, y'all!" the country singer wrote while posing in front of decor from Glitter & Lightning.

Instagram
Lupita Nyong'o

"Halloween: #NoTimeToDIY," the award-winning actress wrote online

Booby Tape
Olivia Rodrigo & Paula Abdul

Two pop icons meet up at the Booby Tape Halloween party in West Hollywood. 

Instagram
Gleb Savchenko

"Don't make me walk when I want to fly," the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote while posing with girlfriend Elena Belle. 

Instagram
Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk

"To my ‘tish. Adam's Addam's Family," the Bachelor in Paradise stars wrote on Instagram

Instagram
Scheana Shay

"Beauty, the Beast and Chip!" the Vanderpump Rules star captioned her photo

Instagram
Chelsea Houska

Happy Halloween from the famous Teen Mom 2 family. 

Instagram
Stephanie Hollman

"Happy Halloween from Ted Laso, Coach Beard, Rebecca and Roy," the former Real Housewives of Dallas star wrote

Instagram
Christina Haack

"ET phone home," the HGTV star shared online. "Happy Halloween." 

INstagram
Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt

"This is what happens when you buy the cow," the pregnant Bachelor in Paradise star wrote

