Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn Prove the Sisterhood Is Still Strong With Mini Reunion

Watch : Blake Lively & Amber Tamblyn Have a Mini "Sisterhood" Reunion

Sisters forever!

Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn had a mini Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants reunion this weekend. On Oct. 31, Tamblyn posted a video of herself opening a package of Betty Buzz, Lively's new line of nonalcoholic, sparkling mixers.

"Look what I got in the mail," the 38-year-old actress told her followers. "Oooh, Betty Buzz! It's so beautiful! Look inside! It's so pretty!"

However, the beverages were only part of the surprise. "So, this was the biggest package I've ever received in the mail," Tamblyn continued. "There was, like, a whole package, and then there was, like, a person inside of the package. It was really weird."

Tamblyn then panned the camera to reveal Lively standing behind her. The 34-year-old actress had sparkly red fabric wrapped around her and appeared to be donning a brunette wig, likely in celebration of Halloween.

As Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants fans know, Lively and Tamblyn starred in the 2005 movie and its 2008 sequel along with America Ferrera and Alexis Bledel. In fact, Ferrera seemed to get a kick out of her former co-stars' post and wrote in the comments section, "Ahahaha!"