Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn Prove the Sisterhood Is Still Strong With Mini Reunion

Sisters forever!
Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn had a mini Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants reunion this weekend. On Oct. 31, Tamblyn posted a video of herself opening a package of Betty Buzz, Lively's new line of nonalcoholic, sparkling mixers.
"Look what I got in the mail," the 38-year-old actress told her followers. "Oooh, Betty Buzz! It's so beautiful! Look inside! It's so pretty!"
However, the beverages were only part of the surprise. "So, this was the biggest package I've ever received in the mail," Tamblyn continued. "There was, like, a whole package, and then there was, like, a person inside of the package. It was really weird."
Tamblyn then panned the camera to reveal Lively standing behind her. The 34-year-old actress had sparkly red fabric wrapped around her and appeared to be donning a brunette wig, likely in celebration of Halloween.
As Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants fans know, Lively and Tamblyn starred in the 2005 movie and its 2008 sequel along with America Ferrera and Alexis Bledel. In fact, Ferrera seemed to get a kick out of her former co-stars' post and wrote in the comments section, "Ahahaha!"
The movies are based on the books by Ann Brashares and tell the story of four high school BFFs who take turns sending each other and wearing the same pair of jeans as a way to stay in touch with each other over their summer apart. Readers learn about each character as she navigates through life, as well as about the group's bond. And just as how their characters were close in the series, Lively, Tamblyn, Ferrera and Bledel developed a strong friendship.
"Those are three women who I met when I was 16 years old," Lively told People last year, "and I've been lucky to call them my friends and mentors ever since."
To look back at their many reunions over the years, scroll on.