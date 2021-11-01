Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Pregnant Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Celebrate Halloween With Their Little Mermaid Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott rocked the cutest costumes to celebrate Halloween 2021. However, it was their daughter Stormi who truly made a splash as the Little Mermaid.

No tricks, all treats over here for this adorable family.
 
For Halloween 2021, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi Webster dressed up in the most eerie-sistible costumes to celebrate the spooky day. Showing off her ever-growing baby bump, the makeup mogul donned a sleek, long-sleeved black catsuit and matching black cat ears, while her other half opted for a Michael Myers face mask.
 
As for their 3-year-old, Stormi seas-ed the day by dressing up as a mermaid, which included her rocking a cute shell-and-pearl tiara and white seaside-themed purse as accessories.
 
The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star shared a few sweet pics of her family in celebration mode to Instagram, captioning the Oct. 31 post, "In full mommy mode this Halloween. I hope everyone has a safe night."
 
Sister Kourtney Kardashian, who is of course, mom to three little ones of her own, couldn't agree more with Kylie's sentiment, commenting, "Full mommy mode is my favorite! Hold onto it!"

photos
Stormi Webster's Cutest Photos

As fans may already know, members of the Kardashian-Jenner family are known for celebrating the holidays in style, and this Halloween proved to be no exception. Kylie also shared a few more snaps of the family enjoying the scary holiday to her Instagram Stories that same day. And not only did it seem like Stormi had quite a good time, but they also spent time with another special cat woman in attendance: Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner.

For a more shockingly good look at stars celebrating this year's festivities, take a look for yourself below:

Instagram
Carrie Underwood

"I'm not sure what 3 out of 4 us are supposed to be, but HAPPY HALLOWEEN!" the American Idol winner wrote online. "Be extra spooky and extra safe out there!"

Instagram
Witney Carson

"Leo as Dash ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!!" the Dancing With the Stars pro asked

Instagram
Miranda Lambert

"Happy Halloween from Charlie and Maverick. #topgun," the country singer shared while posing with her husband Brendan McLoughlin. 

Instagram
Jade Roper & Tanner Tolber

"We're off to see the Wizard! #happyhalloween," the Bachelor in Paradise stars captioned on Halloween night. 

Instagram
Maklemore

"My kids really thought they were gonna beat me at Halloween," the Grammy winner shared. "30 min later I emerged from my closet to remind them who their pops is [goat emoji]."

Instagram
Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile

"Back from the dead," the newly engaged Bachelor in Paradise stars wrote online. 

Instagram
Ariana Madix

"It's giving… Cher," the Vanderpump Rules star wrote while posing with boyfriend Tom Sandoval. 

Instagram
Andy Cohen

"We went to SPACE tonight!!!!" the Watch What Happens Live host revealed. "Also, he LOVES lollipops! #Halloween." 

Instagram
Maci Bookout

"It's-a Mario time!" the Teen Mom OG star wrote on Instagram

Instagram
Josh Altman

"Happy Halloween!!!!" the Million Dollar Listing star wrote. "We ain't clowning around when it comes to selling houses...." 

Instagram
Chris Lane

"Happy Halloween from Rip Beth and John," the country singer wrote on Instagram

Instagram
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

"I vaxed a girl and I liked it," Orlando wrote while dressed as Dr. Anthony Fauci. 

@VictoriaSmithPhoto
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

With help from Kiersten Stevens, this family Halloween costume is legendary. 

Jheyda McGarrell Jheyda.com @jheydamc
Janelle Monáe

And the award for best Grinch costume goes to this Grammy nominee! 

Instagram
Luke Bryan

"From Gladiators to our true identities…..'Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum.' Halloween part 2!" Caroline Bryan revealed on Instagram

Instagram
Kelsea Ballerini

"Flavortown USA #happyhalloween," the country singer wrote while portraying Guy Fieri. 

Instagram
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

"Feliz día de los muertos," the couple wrote on Instagram

Booby Tape
Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes & Lili Reinhart

It's a girls' night out at the star-studded Booby Tape Halloween party in West Hollywood. 

Instagram
Jana Kramer

"Super Hero's protect this house," the country singer wrote online

Instagram
Lauren Alaina

"Somebunny had to do it. Happy DOLLYween, y'all!" the country singer wrote while posing in front of decor from Glitter & Lightning.

Instagram
Lupita Nyong'o

"Halloween: #NoTimeToDIY," the award-winning actress wrote online

Booby Tape
Olivia Rodrigo & Paula Abdul

Two pop icons meet up at the Booby Tape Halloween party in West Hollywood. 

Instagram
Gleb Savchenko

"Don't make me walk when I want to fly," the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote while posing with girlfriend Elena Belle. 

Instagram
Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk

"To my ‘tish. Adam's Addam's Family," the Bachelor in Paradise stars wrote on Instagram

Instagram
Scheana Shay

"Beauty, the Beast and Chip!" the Vanderpump Rules star captioned her photo

Instagram
Chelsea Houska

Happy Halloween from the famous Teen Mom 2 family. 

Instagram
Stephanie Hollman

"Happy Halloween from Ted Laso, Coach Beard, Rebecca and Roy," the former Real Housewives of Dallas star wrote

Instagram
Christina Haack

"ET phone home," the HGTV star shared online. "Happy Halloween." 

INstagram
Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt

"This is what happens when you buy the cow," the pregnant Bachelor in Paradise star wrote

Instagram
Meghan McCain

"Rip and Beth forever. And a Dutton ranch baby fawn! (We had to!)" The View co-host wrote. "@yellowstone #ripandbeth #yellowstonetv." 

photos
View More Photos From Stars Celebrate Halloween 2021
