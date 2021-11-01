Pregnant Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Celebrate Halloween With Their Little Mermaid Stormi Webster

Watch : Kylie Jenner Shows Off Baby Bump in Sizzling Silhouette Pic

No tricks, all treats over here for this adorable family.



For Halloween 2021, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi Webster dressed up in the most eerie-sistible costumes to celebrate the spooky day. Showing off her ever-growing baby bump, the makeup mogul donned a sleek, long-sleeved black catsuit and matching black cat ears, while her other half opted for a Michael Myers face mask.



As for their 3-year-old, Stormi seas-ed the day by dressing up as a mermaid, which included her rocking a cute shell-and-pearl tiara and white seaside-themed purse as accessories.



The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star shared a few sweet pics of her family in celebration mode to Instagram, captioning the Oct. 31 post, "In full mommy mode this Halloween. I hope everyone has a safe night."



Sister Kourtney Kardashian, who is of course, mom to three little ones of her own, couldn't agree more with Kylie's sentiment, commenting, "Full mommy mode is my favorite! Hold onto it!"