North West and Friends Embrace Their Inner Goth Side as "Cereal Killers" for Halloween

Watch : North West Roasts Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" on Instagram

Kim Kardashian has previously made it clear that daughter North West has a goth streak in her, and so there's no better time to celebrate it than Halloween.

On Sunday, Oct. 31, Tracy Romulus, Kim's longtime friend and the chief marketing officer of her KKW Brands, shared a carousel of Halloween pics to Instagram of her own daughter Ryan Romulus, along with North and the girls' friend Haidyn.

The images showed the three girls dressed in matching pink and green two-tone wigs, black metal band-style T-shirts, black skirts, studded belts and bloodied platform boots.

"Cereal Killers," Tracy captioned it, adding knife, spiderweb, bowl, drop of blood and skull emojis.

Last month, Kim offered insight into her 8-year-old daughter's personality when she told Ellen DeGeneres about North, "She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she's just like a full goth girl." Along with North, Kim and ex Kanye West share children Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, Psalm West, 2.