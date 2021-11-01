Angelina Jolie Dresses as Adorable Giraffe for Halloween Party With Eternals Cast

Watch : Angelina Jolie LOVES Letting Her Kids Borrow Her Iconic Gowns

Angelina Jolie went above and beyond to celebrate Halloween with her Eternals co-stars.

In honor of the spooky holiday, Gemma Chan posted never-before-seen pics from the festivities that took place back in 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and while the Marvel film was still in production.

On Sunday, Oct. 31, Gemma shared an Instagram carousel of images, including one of Angelina dressed in a cute giraffe onesie as she posed next to fellow cast member Lauren Ridloff. Lauren and Brian Tyree Henry were both channeling the 2019 horror movie Midsommar.

Meanwhile, Gemma went as Uma Thurman's character from 1994's Pulp Fiction, while Richard Madden was a skeleton, complete with painted face and long bony hands.

According to Variety, Angelina threw the bash in the Canary Islands in 2019, while director Chloé Zhao's film was shooting on location. "It was a pre-COVID celebration," cast member Lia McHugh told the publication. "It was really fun."