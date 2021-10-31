Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Zayn And GigiPeople's Choice AwardsHalloweenShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Halloween Costumes Are What Dreams Are Made of

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner brought the '00s nostalgia for Halloween 2021 with an epic tribute to Lizzie McGuire that has the original star's seal of approval!

By Corinne Heller Oct 31, 2021 9:48 PMTags
Joe JonasHalloweenNostalgiaSophie Turner
Watch: Hilary Duff Confirms "Lizzie McGuire" Reboot Is Dead

Hilary Duff is "screaming" at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Halloween costumes and so are we!

The Game of Thrones alum, her pop star husband and Australian actress Olivia DeJonge, Sophie's co-star in the upcoming HBO Max miniseries The Staircase, dressed up as characters from the fan-favorite 2003 film The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Olivia was Lizzie herself—dressed in a silver suit with a crop top, Joe was her Italian pop star crush Paolo and Sophie portrayed brunette singer Isabella Parigi.

Both Sophie and Joe shared a photo of the three on Instagram on the holiday on Sunday, Oct. 31. The Jonas Brothers singer wrote, "Have you ever seen such a beautiful night?" quoting a lyric from Lizzie McGuire lead actress Hillary's song "What Dreams Are Made of" from the movie's soundtrack.

Sophie captioned her pic, "Sing to me Paolo," quoting one of the most famous lines from the film.

photos
20 Surprising Secrets About Lizzie McGuire Revealed

Hilary herself was more than impressed by the tribute. "IM SCREAMING," she commented on Sophie's photo, adding three crying emojis.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Hold Hands on Rollercoaster

2

Taylor Swift Wears Risqué Outfit at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Event

3

Kal Penn Is Engaged to Longtime Partner Josh

See more photos of celebs in their Halloween costumes:

Instagram
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prince Jr.

Nobody puts Buffy in a corner.

Instagram
Alessia Cara

as Amy Winehouse.

Instagram
Allyson Felix

As if!

Instagram
Tyler Hubbard & Hayley Hubbard

Bibbidi bobbidi boo!

Instagram
Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert

Party on Wayne! Party on Garth!

Instagram
Coco

Ice-T's wife channels Harley Quinn.

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

The two paid tribute to his favorite movie, True Romance.

Instagram
America Ferrera

"This year I'm dressed as '"mommy needs more coffee,'" the actress wrote on Instagram, "and they are adorable rocket people! #HappyHalloween #ScrunchieTime."

Instagram
Jenna Dewan & Steve Kazee

"Lady Marmalade and The Joshua Tree Bono say Happy Halloween," the actor wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Amy Schumer

"Nothing will stop me from wearing @tampax #happyhalloween," saidthe star, who underwent a hysterectomy more than a month prior to Halloween.

Instagram
Jenna Dewan

"Lady Marmalade and The Joshua Tree Bono say Happy Halloween," Steve Kazee wrote online

Instagram
America Ferrera

"This year I'm dressed as 'mommy needs more coffee' and they are adorable rocket people!" the actress wrote as her kids sported Pottery Barn costumes. 

Instagram
Amy Schumer

"Nothing will stop me from wearing @tampax #happyhalloween," the comedian joked

Instagram
Coco

"Harley Quinn at your service," the model wrote. "Want to be my #puddin?" 

Instagram
Tyler Hubbard

"@elviecreations nailed the Gus Gus & Jaq costumes!!" Hayley Hubbard wrote on Instagram. "We searched high and low on Etsy and scoured the internet and every local seamstress and Laura came through with the winning costumes for Luca and Altas." 

Instagram
Allyson Felix

"Do you prefer fashion victim or ensembly challenged??" the Olympian wrote on Instagram. "#clueless #asif #cluelesscostume #happyhalloween." 

Instagram
Alessia Cara

The singer channels the late Amy Winehouse. 

Instagram
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.

"Nobody puts baby in the corner," the actress joked on Instagram. "#happyhalloween from Baby Houseman and Johnny Castle #dirtydancing #loverboy." 

Jamie Bruce
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas

The couple pays tribute to the Lizzie McGuire Movie while attending the Casamigos Halloween party.

Instagram
Eniko & Kevin Hart

The group reenacts Michael Jackson's "Remember the Time" music video.

Instagram
Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky

Bloody adorable.

Instagram
Nina Dobrev, Shaun White & Adam DeVine

The three pay tribute to The Queen's Gambit.

Instagram
Trevor Noah

The comedian does his best portayol of The Weekend.

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio

We spy an Ice Queen!

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images
Doja Cat

Someone looks like The Powerpuff Girls' Sara Bellum.

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images
Meagan Good

The star rocks a sexy style.

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images
Victoria Justice

Spooky!

BACKGRID
Paris Hilton

The bride-to-be makes one sexy Cinderella.

BACKGRID
Ryan Phillippe

We spot a pirate exiting Darren Dzienciol's CARN*EVIL Halloween Party.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Jade Thirlwall

The Little Mix star channeled Marge Simpson at Maya Jama's annual Halloween party.

photos
View More Photos From Stars Celebrate Halloween 2021
Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Hold Hands on Rollercoaster

2

Taylor Swift Wears Risqué Outfit at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Event

3

Kal Penn Is Engaged to Longtime Partner Josh

4

Madonna Poses Nude in Pics Inspired By Marilyn Monroe's Final Days

5

See Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Spooktacular Halloween Prep