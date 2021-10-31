Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Halloween Costumes Are What Dreams Are Made of

Watch : Hilary Duff Confirms "Lizzie McGuire" Reboot Is Dead

Hilary Duff is "screaming" at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Halloween costumes and so are we!

The Game of Thrones alum, her pop star husband and Australian actress Olivia DeJonge, Sophie's co-star in the upcoming HBO Max miniseries The Staircase, dressed up as characters from the fan-favorite 2003 film The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Olivia was Lizzie herself—dressed in a silver suit with a crop top, Joe was her Italian pop star crush Paolo and Sophie portrayed brunette singer Isabella Parigi.

Both Sophie and Joe shared a photo of the three on Instagram on the holiday on Sunday, Oct. 31. The Jonas Brothers singer wrote, "Have you ever seen such a beautiful night?" quoting a lyric from Lizzie McGuire lead actress Hillary's song "What Dreams Are Made of" from the movie's soundtrack.

Sophie captioned her pic, "Sing to me Paolo," quoting one of the most famous lines from the film.