Hilaria Baldwin Is Worried Alec Baldwin Will Develop PTSD After Fatal Shooting of Halyna Hutchins

Hilaria Baldwin is sharing her concerns about husband Alec Baldwin's emotional state after he accidentally shot dead cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of their movie.

The star's wife made her comments on Saturday, Oct. 30, in a rare interview with The New York Post hours after the actor spoke on-camera for the first time about last week's fatal shooting, answering questions from paparazzi who followed the couple and their six children to Vermont, where they had traveled soon after the incident.

"I brought [Alec] up here because we have to mourn Halyna's death," she said. "Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD."

She continued, "He needs space for me to take care of him and his mental health. It's an awful thing that happened. Alec feels awful."

Later that day, Hilaria posted on Instagram a photo of herself holding her husband's hand, writing, "I love you and I'm here."