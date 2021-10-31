Nicole Kidman Brings Back Her Iconic '90s Style With Her Latest Look

Watch : Keith Urban LIKED Nicole Kidman as Masha in "Nine Perfect Strangers"

This isn't Practical Magic, Nicole Kidman really did bring back the nostalgia!

On Saturday, Oct. 30, the Oscar-winning actress turned heads at the 36th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony with her chic fashion moment, which was very reminiscent of her iconic '90s style.

Nicole attended the star-studded affair at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Ohio with her longtime husband Keith Urban, who performed a special tribute with Christina Aguilera and Mickey Guyton to celebrate 2021 inductee Tina Turner.

While the musicians lit up the stage with their fiery set, it was Nicole's eye-catching style that stole the show.

To mark the occasion, the Nine Perfect Strangers actress donned a black bodysuit and a matching satin wrap skirt. The A-lister tied her look together with black pointed diamond-embellished pumps. Plus, she also accessorized with long velvet gloves that she paired with a diamond watch and layers of necklaces.