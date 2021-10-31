Harry Styles Dresses Up as Dorothy From The Wizard of Oz at Halloween-Themed Concert

Harry Styles is off to see the wizard!
On Saturday, Oct. 30, the 27-year-old singer performed at New York City's Madison Square Garden at a Halloween-themed Love on Tour concert while dressed up as Dorothy Gale from The Wizard of Oz.
Harry wore a smocked blue and white checkered dress with red dots, paired with a matching hair ribbon, red tights, blue socks and the character's signature sparkling ruby slippers. He even brought onstage a basket with a little plush black dog to portray Toto.
"I look cute!" Harry said, skipping onstage.
He also told the crowd, according to Variety, "Growing up in England, we like Halloween. But we definitely didn't get into it like you do."
His band also wore Wizard of Oz costumes: Guitarist Mitch Rowland dressed up as the Cowardly Lion, bassist Elin Sandberg was Glinda the Good Witch, keyboardist Niji Adeleye was the Tin Man and drummer Sarah Jones was the Wicked Witch of the West, the outlet reported.
And Harry also incorporated the beloved family movie musical further into his act, singing, in addition to his songs, a cover of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." Rainbow-colored lights adorned the arena's ceiling as he performed.
Harry has showcased a number of colorful styles during his Love on Tour concert series, which began in September. Last year, he made history as the first man to appear solo on a cover of Vogue magazine, posing in a Gucci dress and jacket.
"The people that I looked up to in music—Prince and David Bowie and Elvis and Freddie Mercury and Elton John—they're such showmen," he told the outlet. "As a kid, it was completely mind-blowing. Now I'll put on something that feels really flamboyant, and I don't feel crazy wearing it. I think if you get something that you feel amazing in, it's like a superhero outfit."
He continued, "Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with. What's really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away. When you take away, 'There's clothes for men and there's clothes for women,' once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play. I'll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women's clothes thinking they're amazing. It's like anything—anytime you're putting barriers up in your own life, you're just limiting yourself."
Harry faced some criticism for his Vogue look, including from conservative media personality Candace Owens. His girlfriend Olivia Wilde defended him, telling her, "You're pathetic."