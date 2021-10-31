Harry Styles Dresses Up as Dorothy From The Wizard of Oz at Halloween-Themed Concert

Watch : Harry Styles REVEALS "Watermelon Sugar's" NSFW Meaning

Harry Styles is off to see the wizard!

On Saturday, Oct. 30, the 27-year-old singer performed at New York City's Madison Square Garden at a Halloween-themed Love on Tour concert while dressed up as Dorothy Gale from The Wizard of Oz.

Harry wore a smocked blue and white checkered dress with red dots, paired with a matching hair ribbon, red tights, blue socks and the character's signature sparkling ruby slippers. He even brought onstage a basket with a little plush black dog to portray Toto.

"I look cute!" Harry said, skipping onstage.

He also told the crowd, according to Variety, "Growing up in England, we like Halloween. But we definitely didn't get into it like you do."

His band also wore Wizard of Oz costumes: Guitarist Mitch Rowland dressed up as the Cowardly Lion, bassist Elin Sandberg was Glinda the Good Witch, keyboardist Niji Adeleye was the Tin Man and drummer Sarah Jones was the Wicked Witch of the West, the outlet reported.