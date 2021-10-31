Vote Now

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate Halloween in a Spooktacular Way

See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and other adorable pics at her annual Halloween-themed home.

By Corinne Heller Oct 31, 2021 5:17 PMTags
Watch: Travis Seals Kourtney Kardashian's Love With A TATTOO Kiss

It's a very Kravis Halloween!

This year, Kourtney Kardashian, the queen of Hollywood décor, is celebrating the holiday for the first time as a bride to be!

On Oct. 30, the 42-year-old reality star shared on her Instagram several photos and videos of her spooktacular home style and props, including an adorable pic of her and fiancé Travis Barker posing inside a cutout of Frankenstein's Monster and his bride.

"Happy Halloween Eve," Kourtney wrote, while Travis, 45, commented with two zombie emojis.

However, this is not the first time the Blink-182 musician has celebrated Halloween with the reality star. The two, who began dating last December and got engaged on Oct. 17, have been friends and neighbors for years.

In 2018, Kourtney and her kids Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick joined Travis and his children, as well as a few other friends, at Nights Of The Jack, an annual, lavish outdoor Halloween jack-o'-lantern experience in their town of Calabasas, Calif.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

Kourtney and Travis got into the Halloween spirit weeks before the Oct. 31 holiday.

In September, Kravis went on a date to Knott's Scary Farm. They returned to the Halloween-themed Knott's Berry Farm amusement park this past Friday, Oct. 29, with her sister Kim Kardashian and friends, including Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson, who was photographed holding the latter star's hand on one of the rollercoasters.

A couple of weeks ago, Kourtney and Travis showcased coordinating Halloween costumes—they dressed up as late and tragic punk rock couple Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen.

"Throw away the key," Travis wrote on Instagram after revealing his outfit. Kourtney added, "Till death do us part."

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Mom and Dad

Kourtney and Travis welcome you!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Welcome Home

Do not look directly into their eyes...

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
I Got You Babe

This animatronic pair sang Sonny Bono and Cher's "I Got You Babe."

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Kris Jenner's Prank

"Thanks @krisjenner for buying this for my son and encouraging him to do this," Kourtney wrote on her Instagram Story. "I actually gasped."

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Reign Disick

Kourtney's youngest child gets into the holiday spirit.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Spooky

Kourtney showcases her decor.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
So Ghoul

Scary!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Hats Off to Kourt

The queen of Halloween decor reigns supreme!

