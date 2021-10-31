Taylor Swift Sizzles in Her Riskiest Outfit Yet at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Watch : Taylor Swift Changes Album Release Date & Internet Freaks!

Taylor Swift swapped her "cardigan" for something a little edgier!

The Grammy-winning musician stole the show with her head-turning fashion moment and electrifying performance at the 36th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 30. Taking to the stage at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Ohio, Taylor paid tribute to 2021 inductee Carole King by singing a cover of "Will You Love Me Tomorrow."

Of course, the 31-year-old star's performance wasn't the only thing worth noting that night.

To mark the special occasion, the "Lover" singer also dressed to impress with one of her more risqué looks yet.

Case in point? Taylor donned a skin-tight catsuit by Sarah Regensburger and Greta Constantine that featured black lace over glimmering gold sequins. She accessorized with black Louis Vuitton ankle boots and Djula jewelry. The "Style" artist's glam was also on point as she opted for an effortless wavy hairstyle and shimmery eyeshadow.