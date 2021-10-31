Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Hold Hands on Rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm

Watch : Kim Kardashian Hilariously SCREAMS in Haunted House

Kim Kardashian never had a friend like...Pete Davidson?

On Friday, Oct. 29, the 41-year-old reality star and 41-year-old SNL cast member spent time together at Knott's Scary Farm, the seasonal Halloween-themed Knott's Berry Farm theme park, with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, her boyfriend Travis Barker, and other friends. During the outing, Kim and Pete were photographed holding hands tightly and closing their eyes while riding one of the rollercoasters.

The outing took place three weeks after Kim made her SNL hosting debut, during which she and Pete shared a sweet kiss as Princess Jasmine and Aladdin in a sketch parodying Disney's Aladdin.

But before entering a Whole New World of Kardashian romance speculation, note that a source confirmed to E! News that Pete and Kim are friends.

People, which published the photos of Pete and Kim, quoted its own source as saying, "They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time. It's just friends hanging out."