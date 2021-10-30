RHOBH Star Dorit Kemsley Breaks Her Silence About "Terrifying" Home Invasion

Dorit Kemsley is speaking out about her home robbery, which she described as a "terrifying ordeal."
The incident at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's Encino, Calif. mansion occurred earlier this week. She and her kids, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were all at home at the time of the robbery, while their dad and her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, was away.
Now, Dorit is breaking her silence on the situation.
"As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience," her statement read on Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 30. "I've received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It's truly overwhelming."
She continued, "My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed."
The Bravo star explained that she and her loved ones need "to start the healing process" following the incident.
"I have thrown myself straight back into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible," she shared. "With the love and support of my husband, my incredible family, friends, fans and followers, I am confident this is the right thing to do whilst I independently work through the trauma."
Dorit also took a moment to praise local law enforcement, stating, "I'm so grateful to the LAPD for their care and attention. Thank you again for all your support."
Along with her statement, the reality TV personality captioned her Instagram, "More than anything, I'm feeling blessed that my kids and family are safe. Truly grateful for the messages of love and support from you all who have reached out."
On Friday, Oct. 29, Dorit's husband echoed similar sentiments on his personal Instagram page.
"I would like to thank you all for your kind words of support," PK wrote. "Dorit and myself have been overwhelmed by the show of love. We can't respond to every message (I can't even respond to all the texts and What's Apps) ...So, I wanted to tell you all that we are doing OK."
He added, "I'm home and we are all together and will get through this. The babies are great they are the [sic] totally unaware and life is going to return to normal hopefully very quickly."
Earlier this week, an LAPD spokesperson confirmed to E! News that the home invasion occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 27 and reported that three male suspects took property from the couple's mansion.
Additionally, multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told NBC News that authorities received a call at approximately 10:55 p.m. PT about a "hot prowl" burglary, which referred to a robbery taking place while the resident was home. According to a source, once law enforcement arrived, they were told that "two or three men" had been inside and ransacked the house, demanding jewelry and other valuables.
One source told NBC News that the suspects went upstairs after breaking into the mansion, where they encountered the victim in bed and ordered them out while claiming to be armed. At this time, it's unclear if any weapons were actually seen.
The source also told NBC News that one or more of the men threatened to kill the victim and ordered her to lead them to her valuables around the home. The men reportedly left with about $1 million worth of items. E! News has not yet verified the report.
A day after the incident, Dorit was spotted for the first time at her house, along with current and former co-stars Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was set to resume filming that day, a source previously told E! News.
The Daily Mail was the first to report the incident.
(E!, NBC News and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)