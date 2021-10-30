RHOBH Star Dorit Kemsley Breaks Her Silence About "Terrifying" Home Invasion

Watch : Dorit Kemsley's Home Invasion Robbery: NEW DETAILS

Dorit Kemsley is speaking out about her home robbery, which she described as a "terrifying ordeal."

The incident at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's Encino, Calif. mansion occurred earlier this week. She and her kids, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were all at home at the time of the robbery, while their dad and her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, was away.

Now, Dorit is breaking her silence on the situation.

"As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience," her statement read on Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 30. "I've received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It's truly overwhelming."

She continued, "My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed."