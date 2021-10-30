Madonna Poses Nearly Nude in Photo Shoot Inspired By Marilyn Monroe's Final Days

Watch : Madonna Flashes Audience on "The Tonight Show"

Madonna is once again paying homage to the legendary Marilyn Monroe.

In years past, the pop star has channeled the Hollywood icon in various ways, including recreating Marilyn's famous "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" number from the 1953 film Gentleman Prefer Blondes for her "Material Girl" music video in the '80s. Additionally, Madonna attended the 1991 Oscars with Michael Jackson wearing an ultra-glamorous look that was inspired by the late actress.

Fast forward to 2021, and Madonna is portraying the Some Like It Hot star for V Magazine's winter issue as its new cover star. For the publication, the "Like a Prayer" singer posed nearly nude to emulate Marilyn's last photoshoot before her untimely death in 1962 at the age of 36.

The cover photo captured Madonna laying in a ruffled bed with fishnet pantyhose, white satin gloves and a diamond cross necklace. Other portraits showed the musician wearing a lush fur robe and off-white latex corset. As for her hair? It was curled to perfection similar to Marilyn's signature style.