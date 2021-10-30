Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Tana Mongeau Explains Why She Uses "Funny" Photo of Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi As Phone Screen

Tana Mongeau addressed the claim that she's "cancelled" after a fan spotted her using a picture of Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi as her phone background.

Watch: Kylie Jenner's BFF Calls Tana Mongeau's Stormi Wallpaper "Weird"

Kylie Jenner's friends aren't too thrilled about Tana Mongeau's apparent obsession with Kylie's 3-year-old daughter Stormi. But Tana seems to think the criticism is overblown.

The 23-year-old YouTuber was seen at a recent event with Ethan Cutkosky, when fans noticed that her phone lock screen looked awfully familiar. Tana's phone wallpaper was set to an image of Stormi engulfed in a bubble bath. "This pic makes me happy," mom Kylie wrote in March 2020 while revealing the adorable snap

More than a year later, Kylie's bestie Stassie Karanikolaou seemed confused as to why Tana was using the picture on her phone. "Weird," she commented on a fan page this week. Pal Victoria Villarroel also chimed in and noted it was "very" strange.

Now, Tana is explaining how she came to use Stormi's bath time pic as her lock screen.

Her manager, David Weintraub, provided a statement to E! News from the vlogger. "It's a funny viral meme," Tana said. "my friends and i all did it. people take things too seriously- proof i can just exist and get cancelled."

E! News reached out to reps for Kylie and hasn't heard back. 

Tana has previously expressed that she's a big fan of the Kardashian-Jenner family, telling E!'s Erin Lim Rhodes that she's "such a Kylie stan." 

Mariah Harding

"Kylie actually literally gave me pregnancy advice one time over tequila shots," Tana said on The Rundown. "And it was iconic. It was so iconic. She was like, ‘It's so easy, you can do it.'"

Kylie certainly has a lot to offer moms-to-be, what with her new Kylie Baby collection and experience with not one but two pregnancies. She confirmed in September she's expecting her child with Travis Scott

Broadimage/Shutterstock; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

When it comes to her advice for expectant moms, Kylie told Elle, "Be gentle with yourself... Motherhood is such a balancing act, and I just try to take one day at a time!"

The cosmetics entrepreneur explained, "Motherhood really feels like something I was always meant to do," adding, "Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years."

