Gabrielle Union Shares Her Favorite Amazon Small Business to Shop this Holiday Season

Today marks a very special day! In our minds, the first of November is the official start to holiday season and our cue to start searching for the perfect gift for everyone on our list.
To kick off the season of giving, Gabrielle Union teamed up with Amazon to uplift Black-owned, woman-owned, and immigrant-owned small businesses that offer some pretty amazing products you'll want to keep for yourself. From nourishing bath salts and glass water bottles to zodiac self-care kits and restoring hair oils, the L.A.'s Finest actor's gift guide has something for everyone.
Ahead of Gabrielle's Amazon livestream with Drew Barrymore this Wednesday, E! was lucky enough to catch up with Gabrielle to hear more about her gift guide and all of her gift-giving tips for the holiday season.
E!: What are a few of your favorite products from your gift guide and why did you pick them?
GU: I think because we've all been on lockdown, trying to figure out what self-care looks like in our new reality and had to become bathroom beauticians, masseuses, baristas in our own home, I wanted to lean into things that are a little bit more organic to my life and where I'm at and the things that I've discovered things on Amazon.
The detoxifying complexion clay really gets your life together because we're all probably not eating the things that we're supposed to be eating, which is going to affect the skin and and all of our body. I love Bkr, too. Carting around a whole gallon of water is not always cute. Plus, they have these little add-on vegan lip glosses that attach to the bottle.
Live By Being Bath Salt Spa Gift Set Collection
Treat yourself and loved ones to this dreamy set of bath salts! Each blend is made with detoxifying Dead Sea salt and enhanced with essential oils and botanicals to help take bath time up a notch.
bkr Glass Water Bottle
Stay on top of your hydration game in style! This BPA-free 500 ml glass water bottle comes in so many cute shades and you don't have to worry about it breaking thanks to its sturdy silicone sleeve. The best part? There's an add-on vegan lip balm that seamlessly connects to your bkr bottle. So you can keep your pout moisturized in between sips.
Ethereal Zen Creations - Deluxe Sagittarius Zodiac Crystal Gift Set
Give the gift of balance and relaxation! This zodiac-themed kit comes with a floral soy candle, floral bath salts, white sage bundle with rose, amethyst, moonstone and clear quartz stones, plus a palo santo stick to clear negative energy!
Back to the Roots New Kitchen Garden Complete Herb Kit
Grow organic basil, cilantro and mint from the comfort of your own home! This kit comes with everything you need like organic plant-based soil, organic seeds, moisture-balancing biochar, plus access to a free online STEM curriculum for kids.
E!: Are you the kind of person who is running against the clock to finish holiday shopping or do you have it taken care of ahead of time? What is your best gift giving advice to people that are struggling with time or not knowing what to get people?
GU: Start early, don't worry about when the gifts arrive. If you start early and the gift arrives at Thanksgiving instead of Christmas, all the better. Let them use your gifts to start the gifts under the tree. But what's worse is when you wait to the very end and then you're hoping they arrive in time for gift opening and it arrives on January 15. It's better to be early than late. So start now when the crazy hasn't started, just start now.
Flawless by Gabrielle Union - Restoring Exotic Curly Hair Oil Treatment for Natural Curly and Coily Hair
Created by Gabrielle herself, this ultra-hydrating curly hair oil treatment promotes shinier, healthier hair all thanks to ingredients like soybean, sweet almond, coconut, pequi fruit oils, rice, açaí palm, moringa and more.
Chicago French Press - Whole Bean Coffee - Chocolate Blueberry
Made in small batches in Chicago, this rich blend will awaken your senses and excite your tastebuds every morning (or afternoon).
Live by Being Pura Terra Complexion Clay
Exfoliate, reduce redness and excess oil all at the same time thanks to this vegan mask. Handmade in Texas, you can use this complexion clay 24-40 times.
E!: What is on your personal holiday wishlist?
GU: Sleep! I just want more restful, productive sleep.
Mother's Shea Shea Butter - Set of 3
Use this pure shea butter on your lips, skin or hair during the colder months. Since this set comes with three mini tins, you can keep one with you at all times.
Back to the Roots Organic Mushroom Growing Kit
Why not add "Mushroom Farmer" to your 2022 resolution list? With this organic mushroom indoor kit, you can grow your own crop year round. Just keep it near a window and mist twice a day!
Bitsy’s Organic Graham Crackers
Let's face it, the holidays are busy! Snack on these allergen-friendly crackers! They have an addicting cinnamon sweet potato taste.
Flawless by Gabrielle Union - Smoothing Blow Dry Hair Cream
Prep your hair for heat styling and control frizz with this nourishing mixture of soybean, coconut, olive, passionfruit seed and açaí palm oils.
Caribbrew Organic Moisturizing Haitian Coffee Scrub with Shea Butter (Coconut Rum) 8 oz
Packed with antioxidants, coconut oil, sweet almond oil, shea butter and sugar, this coconut rum-flavored 2-in-1 scrub will have your skin feeling oh so smooth.
