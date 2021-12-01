Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Expecting Baby No. 2

Watch : Aaron Paul Calls Octavia Spencer a "Beacon of Light"

Westworld's Aaron Paul is about to enter the world of baby bliss.

The 42-year-old actor and his wife of eight years, Lauren Parsekian, are expecting their second child together.

Lauren, 34, shared the news with her Instagram followers on Wednesday, Dec. 1. "We can't wait to meet you baby! We love you so much already," she wrote, alongside a picture of herself in a beanie and sweats by the fireplace. Their 3-year-old daughter Story Annabelle Paul sweetly placed her hands on Lauren's baby bump.

The activist and director gave birth to the couple's first child in 2018. "There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart," Lauren wrote of Story when she arrived.

When announcing their first pregnancy, Aaron took to Instagram to share the debut pic of Lauren and her bump. "Hey everyone. Look what I did. Words can't express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you," the Breaking Bad star said.