Go Out of Your Comfort Zone With Morphe's Mickey & Friends Truth Be Bold Collection

Although Halloween is the perfect occasion to go all out in terms of beauty and fashion, every day should be looked at as an opportunity to be bold with your makeup routine!

If you're afraid to do a colorful eye or show-stopping lip color, Morphe's new Mickey & Friends Truth Be Bold Collection will encourage you to be unapologetic you 365 days a year. Serving as the perfect treat for Disney fans and makeup gurus alike, the collaboration features two must-have palettes, a 6-piece synthetic brush set, matte lip trio and a large Mickey Mouse-shaped hand mirror.

Ready to make your makeup routine a bit more magical? Scroll below to check out the collection!