Go Out of Your Comfort Zone With Morphe's Mickey & Friends Truth Be Bold Collection

Although Halloween is the perfect occasion to go all out in terms of beauty and fashion, every day should be looked at as an opportunity to be bold with your makeup routine!
If you're afraid to do a colorful eye or show-stopping lip color, Morphe's new Mickey & Friends Truth Be Bold Collection will encourage you to be unapologetic you 365 days a year. Serving as the perfect treat for Disney fans and makeup gurus alike, the collaboration features two must-have palettes, a 6-piece synthetic brush set, matte lip trio and a large Mickey Mouse-shaped hand mirror.
Ready to make your makeup routine a bit more magical? Scroll below to check out the collection!
Truth Be Bold Artistry Palette
This 35-pan palette has all of the hues you need to carry out your artistic vision! Whether you like a soft shimmery eye or a more sultry look, you'll get tons of use out of this palette.
Truth Be Bold Mini Artistry Palette
With shade names like "Hey Shorty," "All Ears" and "Icon Status," you can infuse the magic of Disney into your routine and look pretty darn good while doing it. Plus, these colors will pair well with your most festive fits this season.
Truth Be Bold Mega Matte Lipstick Trio
Get a Minnie-approved pout with this trio featuring three longwearing, matte lipsticks in nude, daring red and seductive pink. Not to mention, these sets make a great stocking stuffer!
Truth be Bold 6-Piece Brush Set
Treat yourself to an equally magical set of synthetic brushes to achieve a Instagrammable look.
Truth Be Bold Hand Mirror
Check out your flawless makeup look with this adorable Mickey hand mirror.
