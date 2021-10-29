Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Zayn And GigiPeople's Choice AwardsHalloweenShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Dan Levy Reveals Shocking Stance on Schitt's Creek's Most Popular Catchphrase

The famous "Ew, David" line launched a thousand memes and a million laughs on television, but it is not something that Dan Levy finds to be particularly funny in real life. Find out why.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Oct 29, 2021 10:48 PMTags
TVJimmy Kimmel LiveCelebritiesAnnie MurphyDan LevySchitt's Creek
Watch: Dan Levy Isn't Ruling Out a "Schitt's Creek" Movie

Ew, David, say it ain't so!

Schitt's Creek creator and star Dan Levy just revealed the stunning truth that he sort of dislikes the saying that launched a thousand memes and millions of laughs. During a recent sit down on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live, he candidly pointed out that it's not so funny to hear the infamous words now that the Emmy-winning series is over.

"It's resulted in a sort of tagline that I think will haunt me for the rest of my life," he explained. "'Ew' is not necessarily something you want screamed at you in your most vulnerable time."

Dan was chatting it up with Jimmy Kimmel on the late-night talk show while promoting his new Schitt's Creek-centric book, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards. And while Dan may not like hearing the phrase IRL, he's isn't entirely opposed to it. For instance, Dan's new book features several license plates that have been created with the fan-favorite catchphrase. (In case you've already forgotten, Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy) said "Ew, David" on occasion to her brother throughout the series.)

photos
25 Secrets of Schitt's Creek Revealed

Though, as Annie highlighted back in June, her character only used that phrase a handful of times. "I just found out recently," she explained to Jimmy Fallon at the time, "some woman told us that I only actually say 'Ew, David' twice in the entire series."

Per Annie, it's likely that fans have confused her frequent use of David for the now-famous saying. She continued, "I tacked 'David' onto whatever I possibly could and this 'Ew, David' thing spiraled out of control."

Trending Stories

1

Jake Paul Fires Back at Gigi Hadid's 2020 Tweet Amid Zayn Malik Drama

2

Zayn Malik Pleads No Contest to Gigi, Yolanda Hadid Harassment Charges

3

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Test Positive for Coronavirus

See Dan talk about the laughable legacy of "Ew, David" for yourself by catching his full Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance above.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Jake Paul Fires Back at Gigi Hadid's 2020 Tweet Amid Zayn Malik Drama

2

Zayn Malik Pleads No Contest to Gigi, Yolanda Hadid Harassment Charges

3

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Test Positive for Coronavirus

4

Kylie Jenner's BFF Reacts to Tana Mongeau's Alleged Stormi Phone Pic

5

Gigi Hadid Addresses Zayn Malik & Yolanda Hadid's Alleged Dispute