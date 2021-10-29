Delilah Hamlin Throws Shade at Scott Disick, But Amelia Hamlin is Totally Oblivious

Delilah Hamlin threw a not-so-subtle jab at sister Amelia Hamlin's ex Scott Disick, but it seems she wasn't clear enough.
Amelia shared a photo of herself modeling an Alo tracksuit as she read magazines on the floor, captioning the shot, "The devil wears @Alo."
So, Delilah cheekily replied, "way better than the photos talentless took," seemingly referencing the recent Instagram pics of Scott modeling his clothing line, Talentless. But, it appears Amelia didn't get the memo about Scott's photo shoot, as she questioned, "@delilahbelle why don't i get it[?]"
To be fair to Amelia, Delilah's sleight did come out of left field. Just over a month has passed since Amelia and Scott officially ended their relationship, and perhaps that's enough time for her to have moved on from the situation.
Yet, this isn't the first time the Hamlins have been shady toward Scott, ever since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum became tangled in drama involving his ex Kourtney Kardashian and her new fiancé Travis Barker.
"She was very embarrassed over that whole situation and Scott wasn't very remorseful," an insider said at the time of their breakup. "It's really hard to date Scott because he will never fully be over Kourtney. It's always a point of contention in every single one of his relationships. The split was a long time coming and many of their friends agree it's for the best."
The source added, "Everyone knows she deserves better. She knows it too."
Lisa Rinna even said in an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that she wished Amelia was dating someone else. As she put it, "Like, why can't it be Harry Styles? Why the f--k is it Scott Disick?"
Eventually, Amelia and Scott went their separate ways, a development that delighted the reality star. When an Instagram account announced the breakup, Lisa slyly commented with a smiling face with smiling eyes emoji.
Lisa went on to explain during part two of the RHOBH reunion why she felt it was for the best that the 20-year-old model and 38-year-old reality star went their separate ways, saying that it was an easy decision for Amelia. She shared, "I think you just have to read the press, and Amelia did."
And though the mom was shady with her Instagram comment, Lisa said she "thought things that weren't very good" about Scott, but at least she "never" vocalized them.
As for her remarks about the "Watermelon Sugar" singer, she simply stated, "You know, I'm so f--king shady. I love Harry Styles. You know that. I mean, I was already posting Harry many times, if you follow me."
Looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.