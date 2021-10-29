Vote Now

Selena Gomez Stuffing Her YSL Purse Full of Snickers Is a Total Mood

Who says you have to wait until Halloween to get your candy fix? Selena Gomez knows it’s smart to always have chocolate handy, as she was spotted with Snickers bars in her designer handbag.

You don't need to wait until Halloween to get your candy fix. Just ask Selena Gomez.

On Thursday, Oct. 28, the Only Murders in the Building star was spotted carrying Snickers bars in her designer handbag as she left a press event in Los Angeles—a super relatable move for those of us always in a snacky mood.

After working in Hollywood for nearly 20 years, it's clear that Selena knows how to come prepared for any occasion.

Looking glam with her fresh new bob, Selena wore a burgundy dress by Self-Portrait that featured a plunging neckline and button embellishments. She accessorized her look with a patent leather purse from Yves St. Laurent that doubled as a chic chocolate bar carrier and open-toe mules. 

Selena previously shared that chocolate is one of her "staples" to have on hand while touring, along with Hot Cheetos.

It's no secret that Selena is a foodie. After all, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer's hit cooking show, Selena + Chef, is now into its third season on HBO Max.

The series, which debut in 2020 when many of us—Selena included—were in lockdown amid the pandemic, follows the star as she learns to cook different types of cuisine at home with the help of celebrity chefs. 

While the show has since undoubtedly taught Selena many tips and tricks in the kitchen, she initially wanted to be involved in the project to spread joy.

Selena said last year during a virtual panel ahead of its premiere, "I don't do anything I don't want to, of course, but life gives me so many different challenges, and I just really thought this would be something light-hearted, because I was getting definitely down."

She acknowledged that she may not be the most adept cook, but added that Selena + Chef "was an opportunity to make something that could make people smile." Selena said, "I wanted to do this simply because I love cooking, I just don't know how to do it all the time."

And a cooking show isn't the only thing Selena has in the works these days.

Since launching Rare Beauty in September 2020, the actress has continued to add new products to the beauty line. Her Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, is also seeing success, having been been renewed for a second season in August.

Needless to say, she's given us the perfect idea for our low-key Halloween plans: Enjoying some Snickers while binge-watching her murder mystery show.

