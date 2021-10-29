See the Never Have I Ever Cast's Adorable Reactions to Their 2021 People's Choice Award Nom

Watch : Maitreyi Ramakrishnan "Kidnapped" a Dog for PCA Reaction Video!

We're not playing any games when we say the Never Have I Ever cast had the most adorable reactions to their 2021 People's Choice Awards nomination.

The Netflix coming-of-age series scored a nod in one of the biggest categories of the year, The Comedy Show of 2021, and lead actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was so excited that she may or may not have stolen a dog.

Yes, that's right. In the above clip, after she has Genie, the dog in question, deliver the nomination news, Maitreyi reveals "this isn't even my dog."

"It's my best friend's dog," she explains. "I kidnapped my best friend's dog to explain to people that we got nominated for Never Have I Ever for best comedy TV show. What?!"

The excitement doesn't end there. Never Have I Ever's Ramona Young and Lee Rodriguez also shared their reactions to the PCAs nom!

"Lee, great news!" Ramona yells. "Tell the people what's up."