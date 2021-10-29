Marlon Wayans' Reaction to His PCAs Nomination Will Be the Best Thing You See All Day

Watch : Marlon Wayans Reacts to PCA Nomination: "I'm Excited!"

Sometimes laughter really is the best medicine.

Legendary comedian Marlon Wayans' HBO Max stand up special You Know What It Is is nominated for The Comedy Act of 2021 at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, and the White Chicks star exclusively shared his reaction with E! News on Oct. 29.

"I just wanted to say I am super excited about being nominated for a People's Choice Award by the people for my comedy special on HBO Max," Wayans explained. "It's dope to be nominated by the people for this prestigious award."

He continued, "When I first went out to do stand up, it was right at the tail end of the pandemic and I realized I was depressed. A lot had happened to me, but for me I had a lot of deaths, just a lot of tragedy, I lost my mom. I was just feeling a sense of depression, which I had never felt. I was like, 'I've got to go into the stages, I've got to go make people laugh.' I felt like it was a calling. People needed to laugh. And I realized, it wasn't the people that needed to laugh, it was me who needed to laugh."