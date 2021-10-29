Why Drag Race Fans Should Tune in for RuPaul's Christmas Movie

Alright queens, grab your makeup and martini shakers because RuPaul just blessed us with an early Christmas gift.
We must've been really nice this year because the iconic drag queen has announced his new VH1 comedy movie, The Bitch Who Stole Christmas, which includes a cast of twenty queens. Yes, Twenty. This news is sure to make even the Grinch want to shantay and stay for the holidays.
Mama Ru will be taking center stage for the holiday film along with Mayhem Miller, Ginger Minj, Brooke Lynn-Hytes, Peppermint, Jan, Latrice Royale, Jaymes Mansfield, Gottmik, Morgan McMichaels, Porkchop, Chad Michaels, Heidi N Closet, Kelly Mantle, Kimora Blac, Laganja Estranja, Manila Luzon, Pandora Boxx, Raven, Rock M. Sakura and Kylie Sonique Love.
Sounds like the movie, premiering on Thursday, Dec. 2, will be "10s across the board."
If our stockings weren't already overflowing, some of our favorite judges will be joining the queens as well. Judges Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley star in the film along with singer Kim Petras.
The Bitch Who Stole Christmas follows a fashion journalist (Krysta Rodriguez) sent to a Christmas-loving town on an assignment by her editor (RuPaul). Though she is sent to the mystical town in an effort to gather some good gossip, she ends up wrapped up in a winter ball competition. Of course there will be drama, as ruthless housewives are also trying to ruin Christmas forever.
In a press statement, World of Wonder producer Randy Barbato said "There are 1,000 Christmas movies this year, but only one with drag queens." Way to sleigh (sorry, we had to).
Don't forget to mark your calendars for Thursday, Dec. 2 for the premiere of The Bitch Who Stole Christmas on VH1. Oh, the Bitch Who Stole Christmas isn't the only VH1 special to look forward to, as Hip Hop Family Christmas and Adventures in Christmasing will also premiere on the network this holiday season.