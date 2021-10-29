Why Drag Race Fans Should Tune in for RuPaul's Christmas Movie

Watch : "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 13: Meet the Queens

Alright queens, grab your makeup and martini shakers because RuPaul just blessed us with an early Christmas gift.

We must've been really nice this year because the iconic drag queen has announced his new VH1 comedy movie, The Bitch Who Stole Christmas, which includes a cast of twenty queens. Yes, Twenty. This news is sure to make even the Grinch want to shantay and stay for the holidays.

Mama Ru will be taking center stage for the holiday film along with Mayhem Miller, Ginger Minj, Brooke Lynn-Hytes, Peppermint, Jan, Latrice Royale, Jaymes Mansfield, Gottmik, Morgan McMichaels, Porkchop, Chad Michaels, Heidi N Closet, Kelly Mantle, Kimora Blac, Laganja Estranja, Manila Luzon, Pandora Boxx, Raven, Rock M. Sakura and Kylie Sonique Love.

Sounds like the movie, premiering on Thursday, Dec. 2, will be "10s across the board."