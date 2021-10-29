Jake Paul Fires Back at Gigi Hadid's 2020 Tweet Calling Zayn Malik a "Respectful King"

Watch : Zayn Malik Responds to Allegations He Struck Gigi Hadid's Mom

It looks like Jake Paul is rehashing his feud with Gigi Hadid in the wake of her family's drama with Zayn Malik.

The YouTube star, 24, threw some massive shade at Gigi on Friday, Oct. 29, by calling out a tweet she had written last year, when the 26-year-old supermodel defended then-boyfriend Zayn after Jake and his brother, Logan Paul, publicly claimed that the One Direction alum had been rude to them.

At the time, Gigi tweeted as a dig to Jake, "Lol cause he doesn't care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed ..."

Now, as Zayn, 28, faces criminal charges for allegedly harassing Gigi and her mother Yolanda Hadid, Jake wrote back as a response to the 2020 tweet: "Your 'rEsPeCtFuL KiNg' punched your mom in the face." Gigi has not publicly responded to Jake.