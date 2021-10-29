Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Zayn And GigiPeople's Choice AwardsHalloweenShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Why The Morning Show Killed Off [SPOILER] in That Way

The Oct. 29 episode of The Morning Show said ciao to one major character. Find out which star got written off and why below!

By ElizaBeth Taylor Oct 29, 2021 8:20 PMTags
TVSteve CarellJennifer AnistonReese WitherspoonCelebritiesThe Morning Show
Watch: Hasan Minhaj Channels Andy Cohen in "The Morning Show"

Warning: There are spoilers for the latest episode of The Morning Show below.

It was good morning and goodbye for Mitch Kessler.

In the Oct. 29 episode of The Morning Show, titled "La Amara Vita", the ex anchor antagonist (played by Steve Carell) met his end—but not in the way you may've expected. So far in season two, Mitch relocated to Italy in an attempt to turn his life around after being labeled as the Harvey Weinstein of the news world. Of course, his relocation came amid the country's COVID-19 spike in 2020—which is what we thought would take out the controversial character.

Alas, that was not the case, as following an honest conversation with longtime co-anchor Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), Mitch makes a drastic decision and seemingly takes his own life. Here's what went down...

While driving down a dark countryside road, an oncoming car blinded Mitch with its headlights, and, surprisingly, the character didn't attempt to save himself. Instead, Mitch let go of the wheel, resulting in a fatal car accident.

During an interview with Variety, the show's producer Kerry Ehrin explains that it was Carrell who came up with the poetic justice plot twist in the series.

photos
The Morning Show and More of TV's Stacked Casts

She told the publication  Carrell "pitched the idea that it was a more active choice, which I thought was really interesting from someone who was really inside the character." 

Per Ehrin, the death was originally "a lot more ambiguous on the page." And it seems this wasn't the only ending the show tried out, as executive producer and director Mimi Leder told Variety that the filmed the scene a couple different ways.

But Mitch's deadly decision is the one that was ultimately chose, which she said "just felt right," adding, "Surrendering to his fate, it felt more poetic to me. His last thoughts are of Alex—the way they were."

 

Apple TV+

Carrell's co-star Aniston has since called the scene "so heartbreaking," explaining to USA Today, "That's (Alex's) only ally. That's her only friend. That's her one person she has in the world." 

It was just another shocking scene in The Morning Show saga for fans, who are used to the uninhibited and raw nature of the Apple TV+ drama. 

The Emmy-winning streamer has been taking the high road with women's rights and cat fights pretty equally, as it follows Alex struggling to keep on top of the news world as her frenemy Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) aims to maintain her anchor chair.

New episodes of The Morning Show arrive Fridays on Apple TV+.

Trending Stories

1

Jake Paul Fires Back at Gigi Hadid's 2020 Tweet Amid Zayn Malik Drama

2

Zayn Malik Pleads No Contest to Gigi, Yolanda Hadid Harassment Charges

3

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Test Positive for Coronavirus

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Zayn Malik Pleads No Contest to Gigi, Yolanda Hadid Harassment Charges

2

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Test Positive for Coronavirus

3

Kylie Jenner's BFF Reacts to Tana Mongeau's Alleged Stormi Phone Pic

4

Jake Paul Fires Back at Gigi Hadid's 2020 Tweet Amid Zayn Malik Drama

5

Gigi Hadid Addresses Zayn Malik & Yolanda Hadid's Alleged Dispute