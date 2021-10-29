Why The Morning Show Killed Off [SPOILER] in That Way

Warning: There are spoilers for the latest episode of The Morning Show below.
It was good morning and goodbye for Mitch Kessler.
In the Oct. 29 episode of The Morning Show, titled "La Amara Vita", the ex anchor antagonist (played by Steve Carell) met his end—but not in the way you may've expected. So far in season two, Mitch relocated to Italy in an attempt to turn his life around after being labeled as the Harvey Weinstein of the news world. Of course, his relocation came amid the country's COVID-19 spike in 2020—which is what we thought would take out the controversial character.
Alas, that was not the case, as following an honest conversation with longtime co-anchor Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), Mitch makes a drastic decision and seemingly takes his own life. Here's what went down...
While driving down a dark countryside road, an oncoming car blinded Mitch with its headlights, and, surprisingly, the character didn't attempt to save himself. Instead, Mitch let go of the wheel, resulting in a fatal car accident.
During an interview with Variety, the show's producer Kerry Ehrin explains that it was Carrell who came up with the poetic justice plot twist in the series.
She told the publication Carrell "pitched the idea that it was a more active choice, which I thought was really interesting from someone who was really inside the character."
Per Ehrin, the death was originally "a lot more ambiguous on the page." And it seems this wasn't the only ending the show tried out, as executive producer and director Mimi Leder told Variety that the filmed the scene a couple different ways.
But Mitch's deadly decision is the one that was ultimately chose, which she said "just felt right," adding, "Surrendering to his fate, it felt more poetic to me. His last thoughts are of Alex—the way they were."
Carrell's co-star Aniston has since called the scene "so heartbreaking," explaining to USA Today, "That's (Alex's) only ally. That's her only friend. That's her one person she has in the world."
It was just another shocking scene in The Morning Show saga for fans, who are used to the uninhibited and raw nature of the Apple TV+ drama.
The Emmy-winning streamer has been taking the high road with women's rights and cat fights pretty equally, as it follows Alex struggling to keep on top of the news world as her frenemy Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) aims to maintain her anchor chair.
New episodes of The Morning Show arrive Fridays on Apple TV+.