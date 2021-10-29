Gossip Girl's Jason Gotay Marries Michael Hartung

Watch : "Gossip Girl" Reboot Trailer Is Even Steamier Than We Expected

For two stars who first met on the set of Peter Pan Live, nothing would prove to be more magical than their wedding day.



Gossip Girl star Jason Gotay and actor Michael Hartung tied the knot in a picturesque outdoor ceremony in Memphis, New York on Oct. 25. The happy couple, who first met when they were both cast as Lost Boys in NBC's Peter Pan Live in September 2014, recently opened up about the stunning details of their intimate celebration—and beyond.



"We wanted to keep things simple in an effort to focus on what was truly important," the pair told BRIDES. "An epic party celebrating our love and our circles of support. We valued creativity and personal touches over elaborate florals and a five-course meal. Because of this, we landed on the concept of an ‘elevated backyard wedding.'"



This detail meant their guests were lucky enough to be treated to wood-fired pizza, s'mores by a bonfire and a cozy enough atmosphere to dance the night away under the stars.