Attention, Disney Fans! Disney is Having a Huge 40% Off Weekend Sale Event & You Don't Want to Miss Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're a Disney fan, the time to shop is now!
This weekend, shopDisney is hosting a Bonus Sale Event where you can take 40% off clothing, shoes, toys, accessories and more. All you have to do is type in the code SAVE40 at checkout to receive your discounts. It's a sale you definitely don't want to miss out on as so many items are under $50!
For instance, this $60 Mickey varsity jacket is just $36 right now. If you're a fan of Loungefly's mini backpacks, this one featuring scenes from Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway is on sale for $48 this weekend. These deals are just pure magic.
With the holidays right around the corner, it's the perfect time to start shopping for the Disney fans in your life. Check out some of our favorite deals below.
Minnie Mouse Stainless Steel Canteen by Corkcicle
We love Corkcicle's collaborations with Disney and Star Wars. This Minnie Mouse water bottle is so cute and will keep your drinks cold for up to 25 hours. Plus, it's on sale for just $17 right now. Don't miss out on this amazing deal!
Mickey Mouse Icon Tufted Throw
This cozy Mickey Mouse throw would make an excellent gift for the Disney fan in your life. It's made of soft knit fabric and features a tufted Mickey Mouse icon.
Minnie Lounge Pants
These lounge pants are perfect for a weekend in watching all your favorite Disney movies. It features an adorable Minnie Mouse pattern with her signature polka dots, and it's only $15 right now.
Mickey Mouse and Pluto Varsity Jacket for Adults
Celebrate your love for Mickey and his best pal Pluto in this stylish varsity jacket. If you love this, you may want to check out the other items in their collegiate collection that are also on sale right now.
WALL-E and E.V.E. Light-Up Billboard Mini Puzzle
We are absolutely obsessed with these puzzles featuring mini versions of the billboards you'd see at Disney California Adventure's Pixar Pier. There's one for the Finding Dory and Coco billboards as well. Plus, it lights up! Naturally, we're getting all three.
Minnie Mouse Shoes for Women by Native Shoes
These adorable shoes from the Disney x Native collection features Minnie in a variety of fabulous poses. If you like this, there's a Mickey option that's on sale as well.
Snow White Tapestry Throw
When you're having a tough day, just snuggle up under this cozy Snow White blanket. It'll remind you that "everything is going to be alright."
Disney Parks Stainless Steel Water Bottle and Toppers Set by Jerrod Maruyama
We're obsessed with anything by Jerrod Maruyama because they're always super cute. This stainless steel water bottle features kawaii-style versions of Disney Parks icons and comes with four adorable silicone toppers of the Mouseketeer Ear Hat, Orange Bird, Mickey Mouse Cupcake, and Dumbo.
Disney Parks Mug and Saucer by Jerrod Maruyama
If you want your hot beverage extra sweet, we highly suggest getting this Disney Parks Mug and Saucer set by Jerrod Maruyama. Disney shoppers love this mug, and one reviewer says it will instantly put a smile on your face.
Eeyore Hooded Fleece Throw for Adults
Winter weather getting you down? This cozy hooded fleece throw featuring Eeyore and the Hundred Acre Wood gang will brighten you right up. It's a perfect buy for this time of the year.
Minnie Mouse Bow Belt for Adults
This super chic belt featuring Minnie's bow will instantly glam up any outfit. We absolutely love the gold and faux pearl accents. So, so cute!
Donald Duck Letterman Hooded Jacket for Adults
Donald fans, we haven't forgotten about you. This letterman jacket features appliqués of your favorite hot-headed duck. Right now, you can get it for less than $50!
Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway Loungefly Mini Backpack
Nothing can stop us now! This mini backpack featuring scenes from Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disney's Hollywood Studios is a must-have for park goers and fans of the new Mickey Mouse cartoons.
Minnie Mouse Enamel Initial Necklace
These initial pendant necklaces feature Minnie's iconic polka dots and Swarovski crystals. With the holidays coming up, these make perfect gifts for Disney fans.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Swarovski Crystal Bracelet
Bring Mickey and Minnie along with you wherever you go with this cuff bracelet featuring Swarovski crystals. It's a chic and subtle way to show your love for Disney.
Mickey Mouse Disney Parks Food Icons Card Wallet
Why bring around a huge purse when you can fit the absolute essentials in this card wallet? It features a super cute chibi-style Mickey and some of your favorite Disney Parks treats.
Mickey Mouse Fleece Jogger Pants for Adults
Show your love for the "True Original" in these fleece joggers. In case you were wondering, yes, it has a matching pullover.
Looking to get some holiday shopping done early? Check out 30 Star Wars Gifts Fans of Every Age Want in 2021.