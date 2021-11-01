See Kacey Musgraves, Dan + Shay & More Country Artists Taking Over the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Watch : 2021 PCA Noms Released: Squid Game, Megan Thee Stallion, MORE!

Don your favorite denims and cowgirl hat, because it's time to vote for your favorite country artists!

Not only was 2021 a great year to be a country music fan, but country artists continued to tinker and toy with the ever-evolving country genre, garnering new sounds and a more diverse audience ranging from pop to R&B. Country's hottest tattooed duo Dan + Shay pulled our heartstrings with their catchy Justin Bieber collaboration, "10,000 Hours," while Kacey Musgraves fell in and out of love, creating an iconic visual video with accompanying album star-crossed.

Carrie Underwood brought gospel with her CeCe Winans collaboration "Great Is Thy Faithfulness" and Miranda Lambert's dancy Elle King duet "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" was a summer staple for a night out on the town.

Musgraves, Dan + Shay, Underwood and Lambert are up for The Country Artist of 2021 award at this year's People's Choice Awards and they are accompanied with major country players Blake Shelton, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs.

So which star is gonna take home the trophy? It's up to you to decide!