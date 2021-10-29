Dorit Kemsley's Husband PK Breaks Silence on Home Invasion

Watch : Dorit Kemsley's Home Invasion Robbery: NEW DETAILS

Following a reported home invasion that took place at their mansion, Dorit Kemsley's husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley says their family is doing "OK."

"I would like to thank you all for your kind words of support," PK captioned an Instagram photo on Oct. 29 of himself, his wife and their two children: Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5. "Dorit and myself have been overwhelmed by the show of love. We can't respond to every message (I can't even respond to all the texts and What's Apps) ...So, I wanted to tell you all that we are doing OK."

An LAPD spokesperson previously told E! News that an incident took place on Wednesday, Oct. 27, adding that three male suspects took property from their Encino, Calif home. A source close to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also confirmed there was a home invasion, adding that Dorit was robbed while inside.



The Daily Mail, which was the first to report about the robbery, said that the star's children were in the house at the time, but that the men did not enter their rooms.