The Witcher's Season 2 Trailer Has Finally Arrived

Netflix's The Witcher is back and the war has just begun.

On Friday, Oct. 29, the streamer dropped the highly anticipated trailer for season two of the fantasy drama. During a panel at the Lucca Comics & Games Convention in Italy, showrunner Lauren Schmidt and cast members Joey Batey (Jaskier) and Kim Bodnia (Vesemir) scored big points with fans by dropping the first look for season two, which returns December 17.

The new footage teases plenty of action, including young Ciri (Freya Allan) starting to learn how to be a monster hunter herself all in the midst of great disturbances across the Continent. It looks like there will be a war of all wars between empires from the north and the south. No one will be safe and everyone will be at risk.

Is it the end of days? Maybe not. But there's definitely some monster bashing in store for the characters—and viewers. It's going to be a rocky start to the season for Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), but he doesn't seem to be worried.