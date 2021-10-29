The Servant Season 3 Trailer Has Arrived Just in Time for Halloween

Watch : "Harry Potter" Alum Rupert Grint & Georgia Groome Welcome Baby Girl

This year's Halloween essentials include: pumpkin-shaped candy, Tik-Tok inspired costumes and the new trailer for Servant.

Apple TV+ decided to go with "treat" rather than" trick" this year, as they released the bone-chilling all-new season three trailer for Servant right in time for the holiday. The thrilling series, from executive producer M. Night Shyamalan, starring Rupert Grint, Lauren Ambrose, Nell Tiger Free and Toby Kebbell, follows a couple from Philadelphia as they face troubles in their marriage after an awful tragedy strikes, bringing with it a mysterious force.

The eerie new trailer opens with a voice of reasoning. "It's been three months," the voice notes. "If the rest were going to come for you, wouldn't they have done so already?"

But locked doors, drawn shades and wishful thinking may not be able to keep the mysterious force out of their lives. For instance, a panicked Leanne asks, "Why is the door open?"

We don't know, but we're guessing something strange is going on.