Emily Simpson & Gina Kirschenheiter Reveal RHOC's New Season Starts With a Shocking Fight

Starting off with a bang!

The Real Housewives of Orange County's Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter exclusively dished to E! News about the explosive start to the upcoming season.

The Bravolebrities teased that there were plenty of confrontations in the first two episodes. "I was going to fight and [Gina] was apologizing a lot," Emily joked while at Sweetfin's grand opening event benefiting the California Innocence Project in Costa Mesa, Calif. "It's been a long time since I've been that mad. I probably said the F-word like 8,000 times that night."

With a few "plot twists" and "stranger than fiction" storylines, Gina added that even she is "not excited" to re-watch the start of the season because she had to "close out" some past wounds.

"It's very hard for me and I wish I could be excited because I actually really am genuinely excited in a way that I have never been before doing this for the entire season, but I know I just have to get through the beginning first and it's hard," she opened up.