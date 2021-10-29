Meet the Cast of Peacock's The Real Housewives of Miami

Back and better than ever.
The Real Housewives of Miami is getting the revival treatment on Peacock, and it turns out that fans will be reintroduced to a few familiar faces.
Peacock announced the season four cast on Friday, Oct. 29, revealing that previous RHOM stars Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen are all set to return.
The alums will be joined by newcomers Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin and Julia Lemigova, the first LGBTQIA+ Housewife to join or be casted in Real Housewives history. Additionally, fan favorites Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton alongside Kiki Barth will be friends of the Housewives.
The casting news comes after Peacock announced the RHOM reboot back in February. At the time, E! News reported that Larsa was in talks for a role on the revival, with a source sharing that she "would love the opportunity" and is eager "to show the world a different side of her personality and thinks she would add excitement and spice to the show."
"She's been spending a lot of time in Miami recently and thinks it would be a great fit," the insider told E! News in Feb. 2021. "She loves the Miami lifestyle and has a lavish house she would love to film at."
RHOM initially premiered in 2011 as the seventh installment in the Real Housewives franchise. The show ran for three seasons on Bravo, ending in 2013.
In addition to Alexia, Lisa, Larsa and newly minted "Friends" of the Housewives Adriana and Marysol, RHOM also starred Lea Black, Cristy Rice, Joanna Krupa, Ana Quincoces and Karent Sierra.
The Real Housewives of Miami launches this December on Peacock.