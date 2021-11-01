Why Candiace Dillard Bassett "Didn't Even Recognize" Nicki Minaj at the RHOP Reunion

There's no better surprise than a visit from the Barbie queen.
The Real Housewives of Potomac's Candiace Dillard Bassett exclusively spilled on the surprise of Nicki Minaj taking over the four-part reunion during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Nov. 1.
"We screamed," Candiace explained. "We did not know she was coming. We were told that it could happen, then we were told, 'Eh, I don't know,' and then we were told it wasn't going to happen. We're like waiting for another segment to start and she just pops out of the back of the set. She literally came out of the trees from the back of the set. It was insane."
In fact, Candiace "didn't even recognize" Nicki at first. "She's so little. She had this gorgeous blonde wig. I was like, 'Who is that? Who is that person?'" Candiace joked. "And she gets closer and I'm like, 'Oh my god, it's freakin' Nicki! What are we doing?'"
Even Candiace's co-star Robyn Dixon was in disbelief.
"The whole time I'm looking at Robyn like, 'Bitch, are we really here right now? Is this really happening?'" Candiace added, before explaining that Nicki let it all hang out during the reunion.
"She read us all for filth, completely and entirely," Candiace concluded. "Everybody's wig was over there, it was snatched off. We had the Sag[ittarius] connection going."
The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion kicks off this Sunday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion kicks off this Sunday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past RHOP episodes on Peacock.
