Why Candiace Dillard Bassett "Didn't Even Recognize" Nicki Minaj at the RHOP Reunion

Watch : Nicki Minaj Read the Ladies for FILTH on "RHOP" Reunion

There's no better surprise than a visit from the Barbie queen.

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Candiace Dillard Bassett exclusively spilled on the surprise of Nicki Minaj taking over the four-part reunion during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Nov. 1.

"We screamed," Candiace explained. "We did not know she was coming. We were told that it could happen, then we were told, 'Eh, I don't know,' and then we were told it wasn't going to happen. We're like waiting for another segment to start and she just pops out of the back of the set. She literally came out of the trees from the back of the set. It was insane."

In fact, Candiace "didn't even recognize" Nicki at first. "She's so little. She had this gorgeous blonde wig. I was like, 'Who is that? Who is that person?'" Candiace joked. "And she gets closer and I'm like, 'Oh my god, it's freakin' Nicki! What are we doing?'"