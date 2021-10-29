Vote Now

How Kris Jenner Really Feels About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Extreme PDA

Do you feel like sometimes shielding your eyes from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA? Yeah, you’re not alone. Here’s why Kris Jenner is “looking for a closet to hide in.”

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker most interesting couple to look at? Perhaps, according to Kris Jenner

During an Oct. 29 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the momager couldn't help but rave about her oldest daughter's engagement to the Blink 182 rocker. "They really are made for each other," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. "They're the cutest couple. They're so in love. They let us know constantly."

Constantly isn't an understatement. For anyone keeping up with Kravis, you know they love an PDA moment, even in front of family.

"You feel like they're the only two people in the room," Kris explained. "We really don't know what to do with ourselves. I'm like looking for a closet to hide in and somewhere to go. They're in that stage and it's really, really special and I'm so excited."

As it turns out, before Travis got down on one knee Oct. 17, he asked Kris for her permission.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

"He was really cute. He's a sweetheart. And they're so happy. They can't wait."

Kris may have more to celebrate as Kourtney and Travis plan on expanding their family in the near future. A source close to the Poosh founder told E! News that the couple is "hoping to be expecting by next year." (Kourtney shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick while Travis has daughter Alabama and son Landon with Shanna Moakler.)

 

It would be a dream come true for them, added a second source: "They would love nothing more than to have a baby together. Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done."

