How Kris Jenner Really Feels About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Extreme PDA

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker most interesting couple to look at? Perhaps, according to Kris Jenner.

During an Oct. 29 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the momager couldn't help but rave about her oldest daughter's engagement to the Blink 182 rocker. "They really are made for each other," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. "They're the cutest couple. They're so in love. They let us know constantly."

Constantly isn't an understatement. For anyone keeping up with Kravis, you know they love an PDA moment, even in front of family.

"You feel like they're the only two people in the room," Kris explained. "We really don't know what to do with ourselves. I'm like looking for a closet to hide in and somewhere to go. They're in that stage and it's really, really special and I'm so excited."

As it turns out, before Travis got down on one knee Oct. 17, he asked Kris for her permission.