Anne Hathaway's New Curly Bob Is Way Better Than Florals for Spring

Watch : Anne Hathaway & Sarah Jessica Parker's Stylist Answers FAQs

We have a feeling Miranda Priestly would approve of Anne Hathaway's chic new hairstyle.

On Oct. 27, the Oscar winner was spotted filming for James Gray's upcoming drama, Armageddon Time, in New York City, complete with a brand new 'do. The actress was sporting a curly, ear-length bob, a dramatic change from the long brown tresses she's been seen with over the past year. In addition to the noticeable chop, she was also channeling the movie's early '80s setting in wide-rimmed sunglasses, a denim coat and flared jeans.

This is far from the first time fans have seen Hathaway with short hair, however. Her latest cut is reminiscent of a style she sported at the end of One Day, in which she co-starred with Jim Sturgess in 2011. She famously shed nearly all of her locks for her award-winning performance as Fantine in the 2012 movie musical, Les Misérables. She accepted the Academy Award with a pixie cut in January 2013.